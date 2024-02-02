Tushar’s microgreens: Superfood of the future!

It is 1980.

Chefs have created a new sensation in California. The culinary world is abuzz.

At the centre of attention are the saplings the chefs have used to decorate their dishes.

These saplings – called microgreens – are in different colours, flavours, and fragrances. A mere sprinkle transforms dishes to works of art.

Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches (2.5-7.5cm) tall. They have an aromatic flavour and concentrated nutrient content and they come in a variety of colours and textures.

Photo: Courtesy

Generally, microgreens are 5 to 7 centimetres long. Due to their high nutritional value, they are also referred to as "superfood".

By the mid-90s, these microgreens began to spread, initially through Southern California, but soon infiltrated most parts of the United States.

Garnish had a new look and feel.

This was the future of food.

Over time, microgreens gained popularity through research conducted by Nasa, which emphasised the importance of food selection for astronauts.

Entering Bangladesh's basket

In 2023, Rifat Khan Tushar, was setting his sights on his future after returning to his home in Jashore's Kadamtali.

He had a degree in communication and multimedia from Malaysia, but he longed for an idyllic life in agriculture.

He had been involved in the field for four years, although he had no formal training.

Subsequently, he and his colleague Anup Kanti Ghosh started a group called "Water & Plant" through social media.

Keeping in mind the two main principles of safe food production and self-produced food, he began his journey.

The first step was to introduce nutritious food like microgreens to people.

Instead of going to sales, Tushar and his team decided to popularise microgreens in Bangladesh.

This work continued for three months. Curiosity among people started to grow.

Later, from June of that year, Tushar started supplying the necessary equipment to produce microgreens in a package form.

Two packages offered were – the family package (Tk1,850) and the student package (Tk890).

Photo: Courtesy

The family package included seeds (8-9 types), spray, coco pit, tray, and food-grade container.

Tushar also mentioned that microgreens produced from the package was enough for three months for two-three people.

After three months, one could buy seeds and coco peat again. It cost Tk2-3 per microgreen per package.

In this way, 950 families are producing their own microgreens every day through their own means.

Tushar claims that nearly 10-15 million people have learned about microgreens through them from outside the country.

How to produce microgreens

Microgreens are easy to produce with minimal effort, care, and cost. They can be grown anywhere, by anyone, and in any location.

They can be grown on rooftops, balconies, or in small containers using minimal soil or coco pit. However, it is important to ensure that the process is safe.

To produce microgreens, at first a place, a tray, or a container is needed. You need to prepare soil or coco pit (coconut husk fibre) in the tray or container.

Then, sprinkle seeds on top of the soil or coco peat.

Photo: Courtesy

Spray a small amount of water and cover it with a lid for two days in the dark. If the water dries up, spray again. After that, remove the lid from the tray or container. The seeds will sprout naturally.

After three-four days, you need to spray water again and keep them in the sunlight or under a bulb. Microgreens can be eaten either raw or cooked.

"If you can distinguish between day and night in your home, you can also produce microgreens there," Tushar said.

It is possible to produce microgreens repeatedly using the same method, but not in the same soil or coco peat.

What kind of seeds are needed

Non-GMO seeds are the best for microgreens, said Tushar.

"Non-GMO seeds have more nutritional value and are not harmful to health."

Non-GMO seeds are those that are collected naturally. That is, organic or indigenous seeds. These seeds are more nutritious than hybrid seeds, making them a priority for microgreen production. However, it is not always possible to find these seeds.

Another notable point is that not all seeds are safe for microgreens. Seeds of nightshade plants such as eggplant, tomato, potato, and pepper are not safe for microgreen production. One of the reasons for this is that the microgreens of nightshade seeds are toxic.

It is acceptable to eat microgreens from 80-100 types of seeds. However, only 8-10 types of seeds are used to produce microgreens in Bangladesh.

Popular microgreens in Bangladesh include Coriander, red amaranth, moong dal, radish, mustard, broccoli, cabbage, kalmi, watermelon and carrots. But beet, fennel, red cabbage, cauliflower, fenugreek, chickpea, sunflower etc. seeds are also used for microgreen production.

"We make it easier by saying that microgreens can be eaten from the seeds whose greens can be eaten. Microgreens of all these seeds can be eaten. However, it is not always applicable," Tushar said.

Microgreens are popular worldwide and have different ways of consumption. Generally, it is eaten mixed in salads, soups, omelettes, pizzas, burgers; or fried. However, frying reduces the nutritional value. It is best to eat microgreens raw.

According to nutritionists, eating 50 to 100 grams of any microgreen is beneficial for health.

Photo: Courtesy

Samia Tasnim, a nutrition scientist at LabAid's Gulshan branch, said, "People of all ages can eat it, but it has to be limited. In this case, the best results are obtained if eaten raw. When cooked, its vitality is lost because vitamins and enzymes are soluble in water."

She emphasises following some rules before eating.

"Since it is generally eaten raw, it can cause indigestion if not followed properly. Therefore, it is best to eat microgreens on an empty stomach for better digestion. In this case, mixing it with red and yellow peppers, carrots, and avocados as a green salad yields better results," Samia Tasnim said.

Tushar believes that there will come a time when the scarcity of land for food production will be felt.

At that time, necessary food will not be available for people.

Therefore, it is possible to ensure the necessary nutrition by using minimal land and soil through microgreens.