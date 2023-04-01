Recipes for Ramadan by Amari Dhaka

CHOCOLATE DIPPED DATES STUFFED WITH NUTS

Photo: TBS

INGREDIENTS

20 pcs large dates

4 Tablespoons peanut butter

0.5 cup chopped or crushed peanuts/almonds/cashew

0.5 cup dark chocolate chunks or chocolate chips

0.5 cup white chocolate chunks or chocolate chips

2 teaspoon coconut oil

PREPARATION

1Cut a slit in each date and remove the pit. Fill each date with peanut butter (about ½ teaspoon) and a sprinkle of nuts. Set aside. Place the chocolate and the coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and melt in the microwave for 2 minutes. Using a toothpick, dip each date into melted chocolate and use a spoon to coat the date until completely covered. Place the chocolate-covered dates on a platter lined with baking paper. Sprinkle the remaining crushed nuts on top of each date. Place the dates in the fridge to allow the chocolate to set.

You can keep leftover chocolate-covered dates in a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week.

CHICKEN & LAMB KHABSA

Photo: TBS

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 cups onions chopped

½ tsp ginger grated

600 gms chicken pieces with bones and skin

500-600 gms. mutton with bones

1 tbsp salt

½ tbsp ground pepper

½ tbsp cardamom powder

1 dried lime

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp clove powder

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups tomatoes finely chopped

1 ½ cups long grain rice like Basmati

2 cups carrots shredded

1/3 cup almonds blanched and halved

1/3 cup raisins

METHOD

Wash and soak the rice in cold water for 45 minutes. In a big pot, add 1/3 cup of vegetable oil, chopped onion, and ginger. Fry on medium heat until brown. Add the chicken and brown it on both sides. Add the mutton and fry for 5-10 minutes. Add the cardamom powder, cinnamon powder, clove powder, dried lime, bay leaf, salt, and pepper, and mix well. Add the tomato paste and the chopped tomatoes and cook until the oil rises to the top. Add 1 litre – 4 cups of water, cover and let the chicken cook for 25 minutes on medium-high heat. In the meantime, fry the raisins until plump and brown in a little bit of oil, drain, and keep them aside. Then do the same thing with the almonds. Keep aside. Separate the mutton pieces from the gravy and keep them aside. Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the pot and put it in a baking pan. Broil it in a hot oven for 5 to 10 minutes. Keep aside. Drain the rice and put it in the pot from where you removed the chicken. Add the shredded carrots and mix well. Cover with a clean tea towel and cover with a lid (this will prevent the steam from evaporating too quickly). Cook the rice for 20-25 minutes on medium heat. Serve the rice topped with the chicken, lamb, and roasted almonds and raisins.

KUNAFA

Photo: TBS

INGREDIENTS

4 tablespoons butter, melted

Katafi (shredded phyllo dough)

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup water

1 lemon, juiced

1 teaspoon rose water

1 tablespoon milk

8 oz ricotta cheese

1/3 cup pistachios, chopped fine

2 tablespoons walnuts, chopped fine

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of allspice

METHOD

In a small heavy-bottomed pot bring the water, granulated sugar, and lemon juice to a boil for 10 minutes or until the consistency is like syrup. Heat an oven to 350F. In a large bowl, shake the katafi to loosen and coat in melted butter. Grease a 9x11 baking dish and press 1/3 of the katafi into the bottom. Mix the ricotta cheese with rose water and milk to make it creamier. Sprinkle the katafi in the pan with clumps of ricotta and top it with 1/3 katafi, pressing down. In a small bowl mix together the nuts, brown sugar, cinnamon, and allspice and sprinkle ¾ of the mix over the katafi, Top and press the last 1/3 of katafi on top and bake for 30 minutes until golden. As soon as the kunafa pan is out of the oven, drizzle the whole thing with the lemon syrup and let it stand. When the pan is entirely cooled, flip the kunafa out onto a platter and top with the remaining nut mixture, decorate as per your preference Serve at room temperature or slightly warm. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.

HUMMUS

Photo: TBS

INGREDIENTS

2 cups drained well-cooked or canned chickpeas, cooking liquid reserved if possible

½ cup tahini, with some of its oil

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves peeled garlic, or to taste

Juice of 1 lemon, plus more as needed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon ground cumin or paprika, or to taste, plus a sprinkling for garnish

Chopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish

METHOD

Put the chickpeas, tahini, cumin or paprika, oil, garlic and lemon juice in a food processor, sprinkle with salt and pepper and begin to process; add chickpea-cooking liquid or water as needed to produce a smooth purée.

Taste and adjust seasoning, adding more salt, pepper or lemon juice as needed. Serve, drizzled with some olive oil and sprinkled with a bit of cumin or paprika and some parsley.