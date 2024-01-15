TBS is looking for Sales and Marketing Associate
Job Description: We are looking for a Sales and Marketing Associate to join our team. The ideal candidate is a recent Marketing or Business Administration graduate or a related field. As a Sales and Marketing Associate, your primary responsibilities will be creating and implementing marketing strategies, identifying new opportunities, delivering sales presentations to clients and generating leads.
Responsibilities:
● Develop and implement marketing strategies.
● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and execute sales strategies.
● Conduct market research to identify new opportunities and trends.
● Identify potential clients for digital advertising & sponsorship engagement.
● Prepare and deliver good sales presentations to clients and prospects.
● Create and manage marketing campaigns across various channels.
Requirements:
● Qualifications:
● Educational Background: Minimum Honors or Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
● Freshers are also encouraged to apply.
Skills:
● Basic knowledge in using social media platforms.
● Basic knowledge of the newspaper industry for both print and digital.
● Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
● Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
● Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of multitasking.
● Basic knowledge in website analytical tools.
● Basic knowledge in Microsoft Office and Google Suite.
Compensation & Other Benefits:
● Salary Review: Yearly
● Festival Bonus: 2
Salary: Negotiable
Employment Status: Full-time
Gender: Everyone is encouraged to apply
Job Location: Eskaton Road, Dhaka
Application Submission Deadline: 31 January 2024
Email at [email protected] with the subject "Applying for sales and marketing associate"