TBS is looking for Sales and Marketing Associate

Job Description: We are looking for a Sales and Marketing Associate to join our team. The ideal candidate is a recent Marketing or Business Administration graduate or a related field. As a Sales and Marketing Associate, your primary responsibilities will be creating and implementing marketing strategies, identifying new opportunities, delivering sales presentations to clients and generating leads.

Responsibilities:

● Develop and implement marketing strategies.

● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and execute sales strategies.

● Conduct market research to identify new opportunities and trends.

● Identify potential clients for digital advertising & sponsorship engagement.

● Prepare and deliver good sales presentations to clients and prospects.

● Create and manage marketing campaigns across various channels.

Requirements:

● Qualifications:

● Educational Background: Minimum Honors or Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

● Freshers are also encouraged to apply.

Skills:

● Basic knowledge in using social media platforms.

● Basic knowledge of the newspaper industry for both print and digital.

● Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

● Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

● Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of multitasking.

● Basic knowledge in website analytical tools.

● Basic knowledge in Microsoft Office and Google Suite.

Compensation & Other Benefits:

● Salary Review: Yearly

● Festival Bonus: 2

Salary: Negotiable

Employment Status: Full-time

Gender: Everyone is encouraged to apply

Job Location: Eskaton Road, Dhaka

Application Submission Deadline: 31 January 2024