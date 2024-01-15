TBS is looking for Sales and Marketing Associate

Jobs

15 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:48 pm

TBS is looking for Sales and Marketing Associate

15 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 05:48 pm
TBS is looking for Sales and Marketing Associate

Job Description: We are looking for a Sales and Marketing Associate to join our team. The ideal candidate is a recent Marketing or Business Administration graduate or a related field. As a Sales and Marketing Associate, your primary responsibilities will be creating and implementing marketing strategies, identifying new opportunities, delivering sales presentations to clients and generating leads.

Responsibilities:
●    Develop and implement marketing strategies.
●    Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and execute sales strategies.
●    Conduct market research to identify new opportunities and trends.
●    Identify potential clients for digital advertising & sponsorship engagement.
●    Prepare and deliver good sales presentations to clients and prospects.
●    Create and manage marketing campaigns across various channels.

Requirements:
●    Qualifications: 
●    Educational Background: Minimum Honors or Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
●    Freshers are also encouraged to apply.

Skills: 
●    Basic knowledge in using social media platforms.
●    Basic knowledge of the newspaper industry for both print and digital.
●    Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
●    Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
●    Detail-oriented, organized, and capable of multitasking.
●    Basic knowledge in website analytical tools.
●    Basic knowledge in Microsoft Office and Google Suite.

Compensation & Other Benefits:
●    Salary Review: Yearly
●    Festival Bonus: 2

Salary: Negotiable

Employment Status: Full-time

Gender: Everyone is encouraged to apply

Job Location: Eskaton Road, Dhaka

Application Submission Deadline: 31 January 2024

Email at [email protected] with the subject "Applying for sales and marketing associate"

 

