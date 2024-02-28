TBS looking for News Reporters and Copy Editors

The Business Standard (tbsnews.net) is seeking passionate and dynamic individuals to join its team as News Reporters and Copy Editors.

Qualifications:

Graduates from the faculties of business, commerce, economics, finance, and business administration, as well as science graduates, including those from national universities, are encouraged to apply.

Strong communication and writing skills in English and Bangla.

Excellent research abilities and attention to detail.

Ability to work efficiently under tight deadlines.

Previous experience in journalism or copy editing is an advantage but not mandatory.

Responsibilities:

Gather and report on business news, events, and developments accurately and promptly (Reporters).

Conduct interviews with key stakeholders and industry experts (Reporters).

Edit and proofread articles for factual errors, grammar, language, style, and clarity (Copy Editors).

Benefits:

Opportunity to work with Bangladesh's leading business daily.

Competitive, market-based remuneration for deserving candidates.

Professional development and growth opportunities.

Dynamic and supportive work environment.

Application Deadline: 20 March 2024

Interested candidates meeting the above requirements are invited to submit their resumes along with a cover letter to [email protected] before the application deadline. Please indicate "News Reporter" or and "Copy Editor" in your application.

Join us in shaping the future of business journalism in Bangladesh with The Business Standard!