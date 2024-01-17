How to choose perfect major before university

Major and minor—two words often associated with musicians and military forces. However, right after completing our HSC or A levels, as we prepare for universities, we find ourselves in front of the question, "What should be my major?" The decision you make here may change the entire direction of your career or life as it will probably determine your career field, your expertise and the quality of your university journey.

For some, university feels like a burden, while for others, it's an exciting journey. If you can carefully choose your major, you may join the latter group. Coming from a humanities background, I always knew that I would be focusing on social science subjects for the next four years. But there are a few aspects you need to consider before hanging that university ID card around your neck.

Firstly, self-assessment is crucial. Reflect on your passion, interests, and capabilities. Determine your strengths and weaknesses to understand what skills you want to develop further. Think of your future aspirations and where you see yourself a few years down the line. If you're still unsure, researching the demand, required skills, job market related to your field of interest, and consulting with seniors or experts can provide valuable insights. For example, I was interested in the development sector, so I researched and gathered information before deciding to study development studies.

Secondly, the "follow your heart" strategy might not always work. Remember to assess your compatibility with your chosen field. A passion for a field may not align with your compatibility, leading to stress and boredom. For instance, if you are passionate about studying Economics but your mathematical foundation is weak, it can make your four years difficult, and you may end up hating your once favorite subject. Keep in mind that the alignment of interest does not always mean alignment of compatibility.

The "follow your heart" strategy might not always work. Remember to assess your compatibility with your chosen field. A passion for a field may not align with your compatibility, leading to stress and boredom.

Then comes another question: perfect major or perfect university? As much as your major choice plays a vital role, your campus also determines what kind of university life you are going to have. Review the course offerings at the universities you're considering, as some majors may have specific prerequisite courses or sequences. Consider the flexibility of the major based on your interests and passions. Some majors are more rigid, while others offer a broader range of electives. I opted against choosing a rigorous subject like economics or sociology due to my limited interest in mathematics and my desire to pursue skill development in my free time. Also, explore interdisciplinary programs or majors that allow for a broader range of courses. It will give you the flexibility to allocate time for other interests. Don't overlook what kinds of club activities and extracurricular options are offered. To gain a deep understanding, connect with current students, alumni, or professionals from your chosen discipline and university. This practical approach helped me make informed decisions.

An unconventional yet effective way to learn about a major is through internships or jobs. Being associated with organizations like the Red Cross, Scouts, or Children's Film Association can allow you a peek into the professional world and nurture your future goals. Lastly, think beyond the major. Consider the overall university environment, campus culture, extracurricular opportunities and alumni.

Certainly, you will not get an all-square experience in any university; that is where checking your wish list comes in handy. The goal of enjoying your university life should be placed at the top, despite anything you want to obtain. However, your university experience is not just about the major but also about personal growth and development. These years will be the most magical, adventurous and memorable ones down your memory lane.