Embracing diversity and inclusion: lowering bias, not the bar

We've all heard about the submarine named 'Titan'. The recent catastrophic collapse of the submarine has sparked a whirlwind of opinions and debates on the internet. Among the many posts circulating on social media, one in particular has been widely shared by my Facebook acquaintances.

It claims that experienced engineers and designers at Oceangate, the parent company of Titan, were replaced by 'diversity hires' who lacked the necessary skills for the job. While the authenticity of this claim is yet to be scrutinised by experts, the wide reach and resonance of this narrative reveal an underlying sentiment about the concept of 'Diversity & Inclusion' (D&I).

As I delved deeper into the myriad of captions accompanying these post shares, it became evident that they lay bare more about society's perception of D&I than the actual tragedy. For many, D&I is an HR-driven initiative, an 'edgy' trend MNCs are toying with, or a lure for shareholders. Some even view it as an utter failure. These diverse interpretations highlight a collective misunderstanding of the true implications of D&I.

Terms like 'diversity' and 'inclusion' often echo within the walls of many organisations. However, their true essence is often misunderstood. In simple terms, diversity is a fact - as indisputable as me being a South-Asian woman. Inclusion, on the other hand, is an action, an act of embracing these facts.

Consequently, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) is not a corporate agenda or a process but an expression of humanity. While guidelines help initiate the D&I journey, its success heavily relies on heartfelt commitment.

But D&I is just the starting point, leading us to the concepts of 'equity' and 'belonging'. To make this clear, consider this analogy: 'Diversity' is securing a seat at the table. 'Inclusion' ensures you get to eat. 'Equity' allows you to choose your meal and 'Belonging' lets you pick the restaurant.

The D&I challenge for today's organisations

Many organisations today successfully invite diverse individuals to their metaphorical table. Yet, many of these individuals leave feeling unsatisfied, their voices unheard, their choices unconsidered. So, how can organisations create an inclusive, equitable environment that fosters a sense of belonging? Let's explore some solutions.

Recognising the business case for D&I: A true commitment to Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) begins with recognising its critical role in a business's success. Contrary to the notion that D&I is an optional aspect of work culture, it's an integral driver of competitive advantage.

Diversity is a powerful driver of innovation, as proven by a Harvard Business Review study revealing that companies with above-average diversity scored 19% higher on innovation revenues. In today's digital age, where innovation is paramount, diversity offers organisations a competitive edge.

Additionally, diversity strengthens decision-making by fostering robust debates and preventing 'groupthink,' which can hinder critical thinking. According to Cloverpop, inclusive teams make superior business decisions 87% of the time.

Moreover, diversity mirrors the rich tapestry of our global marketplace. Embracing diverse cultures, genders, ages, and lifestyles allows organisations to understand and engage with a broad customer base. McKinsey reports that companies with diversified teams are 35% more likely to outperform their industry median.

Beyond financial success, diversity enhances an organisation's brand image. As talent increasingly values inclusivity, companies that put importance on diversity become more appealing to potential employees. A Glassdoor study found that 67% of job seekers consider diversity a crucial factor when evaluating companies and job offers.

Addressing bias: We have negative connotations associated with the bias that somehow makes us bad people. The truth is if you have a functioning brain, you will have biases (in fact 150 types of them!). However, biases are simply mental shortcuts our brains use to process the overwhelming amount of information we encounter daily.

Biases may operate unconsciously, but our conscious prejudices, shaped by core beliefs and past experiences, can lead to discriminatory practices, resulting in 'discrimination.' When such discrimination becomes systematic and recurring against a particular group, it leads to 'oppression.'

A prime example of prejudice can be found in farewell speeches. Men are often described as hard-working, smart, and assertive, while women are labelled as kind, nurturing, emotional, and sometimes even aggressive. I have personally experienced this bias when office assistants address me as 'apa' (sister) while referring to my male subordinates as 'sir.' Similarly, female doctors are often addressed as 'sisters' while their male colleagues are called 'doctors.' These instances reflect the presence of prejudice in our society.

Prejudice can easily transform into discrimination, especially in settings like performance evaluation forums rather than casual farewells. The harmless jokes thrown around can make and break people's professional image and can influence years of hard work very easily and sneakily.

Fostering D&I in the workplace: The leaders of an organisation are the torchbearers of Diversity and Inclusion, shaping a culture of equity and belonging. It is time you stood tall and proudly behind the cause of inclusion of diversity and creating equity and belongingness for all.

Show vulnerability and encourage feedback to establish psychological safety. The insights gained can guide the necessary actions specific to your organisation. Creating an inclusive workplace demands tackling 'corridor-talk' head-on by establishing clear internal processes for recruitment and performance assessments, minimising ambiguity and fostering trust among employees.

Emphasise equity over mere equality, ensuring individuals receive what they genuinely require. By promoting equity, you encourage transparency and accountability. To nurture a sense of belonging, provide safe spaces for minority groups to share their experiences and actively involve allies in these conversations.

Empower the D&I role models: Instead of focusing on naysayers, empower those who champion D&I and want to act as mentors or sponsors. Openly support these allies. Become allies. Adopt strategies like 'pass the mic' to ensure everyone gets a chance to contribute. Address microaggressions, call out mislabeling, and defend your colleagues in their absence.

Mentor & sponsor. Encourage mentorship and sponsorship focusing on professional achievements, leadership skills, and career aspirations rather than personal aspects to prevent uncomfortable situations or perceptions of bias. Otherwise, despite no bad intention on your part, the people of the minority will fall into an even more uncomfortable position being labelled as the receiver of unfair advantage.

And finally, remember: The goal is to lower bias, not the bar. Upholding high standards while fostering D&I is key to realising the full potential of your workforce.

Without embracing diversity, we foster an environment where conformity is rewarded and pretending becomes the norm. This tendency to conform is rooted in our DNA—it's how we seek a sense of belonging. But this pretence is exhausting, both emotionally and physically, and it hinders individuals from reaching their true potential or operating at full capacity.

Upon reflection, prioritising the marginalised community may appear unjust, but upon delving into every layer of the issue, it's easy to see the reasons behind this necessity. It's not enough to simply invite diverse individuals to the table.

We must also ensure they are served the metaphorical food they prefer. Only then can we truly celebrate diversity and inclusion, turning our organisational culture into a vibrant, inclusive party?

Rahat Ara Kabir Kheya is the B2B Manager at BAT Bangladesh