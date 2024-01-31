How can we protect employees from the workplace mafia?

A workplace is typically a setup where people of an organisation work to collaboratively contribute to the set goals and objectives. Hence, to generate the best results from those working in that setup, the noble yet essential aspects of employee well-being, professional growth, ethics; in total, a positive work culture, should be in effect. In reality, the air is, however, not so fresh and breezy.

In the cutthroat and real world of corporate dynamics, where ambition and competition reign, coexists a distressing phenomenon beneath the surface of all those aforementioned niceties - the workplace mafia. Encapsulating the sinister undercurrents of dirty power plays, manipulation, and intimidation, the workplace mafia thrives in the shadows, leaving a trail of irreparable devastation in its wake throughout organisations.

The term we coined applies to those informal cliques and networks within an organised setup that exert undue dominance over decision-making and office culture. At their hearts lies a chilling tactic known as mobbing - a psychological warfare they use to systematically dismantle an individual's standing as a responsible professional, perhaps irrespective of realising how criminal such an offense is. This assault they devise includes relentless barrages of harassment, exclusion, and even character assassination.

This leaves the victim isolated and morally shattered to the extent that the individual chooses leaving the organisation as the best possible gift for all the sincere efforts and superior performance he or she delivered. This, however, is not the end. There is more to face for a dedicated employee who shows greater perseverance.

The hellfire ignited by the unethical workplace devils is vast and varied, ranging from subtle manipulation of office dynamics and social banishment to outright bullying and intimidation. Their thorough objective is to shatter the target's self-esteem, undermine their credibility, and establish a sense of fear and enforced subservience. This goes far beyond the confines of the workplace even, spreading through the victim's personal life and mental well-being. This gradually results in anxiety, depression, and long-lasting trauma.

Furthermore, a gang culture among the workplace mafia thrives where information becomes currency, and the manipulation of intelligence becomes a potent weapon. They leverage their unethical connections and exploit their positions to hoard vital information, unfairly gaining an advantage over other colleagues. This rotten grapevine of informal communication perpetuates an indecent rhythm of secrecy, favouritism, and backroom dealings that destroy trust and tarnish the very fabric of organisational integrity.

Another major hurdle towards combating white-collar colonialism is management's inertia to transparently acknowledge and address the issue. Often rooted in a fear of disrupting established power dynamics or a reluctance to confront uncomfortable truths, this inaction leaves a tainted atmosphere where they can prosper with the immunity of impunity.

Confronting such inertia head-on has become essential. The chair-loving "Shahebs'' must recognise that the long-term damage inflicted by the mafia far outweighs the short-term discomfort of controlling it. However, management itself being the mafia is a whole other discussion!

Then comes the art of practicing the hypocritic, "selective liberalism" behind the colourful mask of liberal culture. This practice further fuels the toxic culture's influence over the entire organisation.

While we are a diverse nation with rich cultural and religious backgrounds, there are instances where conservative values and modesty are not respected within the workplace to often distastefully promote "openness".

However, in the truest essence of liberalism, practicing any socially acceptable lifestyle in accordance with their morals, choices, and obligations, is an individual right with no penalty. Unfortunately, this disregard for individual beliefs breeds resentment and creates a questionable corporate culture.

The list of their workplace atrocities is much longer. To effectively resolve those, a robust anti-mafia framework must be formulated.

This framework should instrumentally encompass these key pillars: awareness, accountability, and action. Organisations along with concerned regulatory bodies and associations need to collaborate to create awareness about the existence and detrimental effects of the workplace mafia. This should include providing training programs, workshops, and resources that educate employees about mobbing, its consequences, and avenues for reporting incidents.

Accountability is another big fundament of a resourceful anti-mafia framework. Clear policies must be established that explicitly condemn the mafia behaviour, coupled with a transparent reporting mechanism that protects whistleblowers from retaliation. Furthermore, leadership should model ethical behaviour and punctually investigate incidents, taking decisive action against the perpetrators.

Additionally, a support system must be in action to assist victims of such mishaps. This involves offering scopes for confidential reporting, providing counseling services, and ensuring that victims are protected from further harassment. Creating a culture of empathy and support is a major prerequisite towards rebuilding the confidence and well-being of those affected by the workplace mafia's insidious corruption.

The game is challenging and merciless in the corporate world. Therefore, the interminable bliss of ignorance in such delicate cases will have to be terminated collectively, effectively, and sustainably. Only through a thorough commitment and constructively impactful actions to dismantle the curse of this workplace mafia can our organisations and their resourceful people unlock their true potential.

Nafis Ehsas Chowdhury writes columns and studies business at United International University. Nazma Sultana is an experienced Engineer, Technology Director & Strategic Business Analyst. AKM Lutfur Rahman is a diversely accomplished Executive Leader.