Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Standing at Uttara's Azampur Bus Stand from 9 to 10 in the morning, and at Gulistan's Fulbaria Bus Stand intersection from 12 to 1 in the afternoon on Thursday, one thing became apparent: Our public vehicles, particularly buses, emit far more harmful exhaust than most people realise.

Throughout our observation period, we counted 378 buses travelling from Tongi towards Uttara, approximately 200 of which were noticeably emitting black smoke.

Again, we counted 264 buses coming from Sadar Ghat or Babubazar Bridge towards Gulistan within a single hour, with at least 150 emitting dark smoke.

Therefore, on both occasions, more than half of the buses were emitting black smoke.

But here is the thing: it is extremely difficult for a layperson to determine if a bus is emitting black smoke when it's in motion at a constant speed. The emission of black smoke is typically more noticeable to the general public when buses resume moving after a stop at traffic signals.

Nevertheless, there is ample reason to believe that the majority of public buses operating on the streets of Dhaka emit black smoke, even if it's not always visible.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Interestingly, it's not just the visibly unfit buses that emit black smoke; we also observed some comparatively fit buses emitting black smoke as well.

According to a 2021 study by the Chemistry Department of Dhaka University, vehicles powered by fossil fuels account for 50% of the contributors to air pollution in the capital city.

In 2022, IQAir, a Swiss air-monitoring organisation, noted that most public vehicles in Bangladesh are used for prolonged periods without proper engine maintenance, intensifying the level of emissions into the atmosphere.

These old engines discharge significant volumes of black soot, sulphur, and other harmful substances and gases, contributing to the high levels of year-round ambient pollution.

A study under the Department of Environment's (DoE) project titled "Clean Air and Sustainable Environment (CASE)" revealed that around 10.4% PM (particulate matter) is emitted from vehicles in Dhaka city, whereas 7.7% comes from road dust. Other key factors such as construction works, brick kilns, industrial emissions, biomass burning, the use of biomass fuel for cooking, and transboundary air pollution are also contributing to making the air in Dhaka, as well as throughout the country,

Representational image of air pollution. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

And so, it's hardly surprising that Bangladesh recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 79.9 µg/m³, ranking number one among countries and territories in 2023. Additionally, Dhaka alone recorded an annual average PM2.5 concentration of 80.2 µg/m³, ranking as the second worst among capital cities worldwide, following New Delhi.

The situation has gone so bad that, "residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day, regardless of age or health condition," said Dr Wameq Raza, Senior Health Specialist at World Bank. Air pollution is reducing Bangladeshis' life expectancy by nearly 6.8 years, as per a research from the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

But, are the concerned authorities taking notice? It doesn't look like so, considering the measures they have implemented thus far to curb air pollution, despite receiving a whopping $2.3 billion fund between 2017 and 2021 for this cause.

Md Ziaul Haque, the Director of the Air Quality Control Unit at the Department of Environment (DoE), told The Business Standard that to combat air pollution effectively, all entities must collaborate.

However, he also mentioned the difficulty in coordinating these entities to take simultaneous actions, emphasising that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has a crucial role to play in addressing air pollution.

"Since vehicle emissions are a significant concern, BRTA must certify vehicles for fitness after emission testing," he said.

The National Committee on Air Pollution Control, established in December of last year, was also reported to have decided to implement stringent measures to combat air pollution.

A mother carries her child while her school-going daughter wore a mask because of the smog. Photo: UNB

As part of those efforts, the BRTA was supposed to enforce mandatory vehicle emission tests when issuing fitness certificates for old diesel-powered buses and trucks starting in January.

It was stated that legal actions would be taken against vehicles that pollute the environment, are deemed unfit, or have exceeded their economic life.

Mohammad Abdur Razzak, Director, Enforcement at the BRTA, claimed in January that vehicle emission testing had already commenced in Mirpur-1 the previous December.

However, when we contacted him last Thursday, he couldn't provide us any further update about the progress of the measures. We also tried to reach out to BRTA chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder, but he didn't respond.

Dr Md Hadiuzzaman, Professor of Civil Engineering at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) specialising in Transportation Engineering, also pointed at the absence of proper measures taken regarding the fitness testing of public buses.

According to him, a total of 32 separate components of vehicles need to be examined to certify a vehicle as fit. However, the BRTA is conducting this process manually, only checking 8-10 basic components with the naked eye, as it lacks adequate mechanisms to carry this out.

Dr Hadiuzzaman estimated that approximately 60% of the buses operating in Dhaka do not have the capability to undergo an engine overhaul.

Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

He further called for the need to cap the lives of commercial vehicles. Notably, on an average, large vehicles like buses and trucks have 20-25 years of economic life and can be operated on the streets.

Taking into consideration that old vehicles are a major cause of road accidents and environmental pollution, the Road Transport and Highways Division issued a notification in May last year, deciding to ban 20-year-old buses and 25-year-old trucks and lorries. However, the government eventually backtracked on the decision in the face of opposition from vehicle owners.

"Even if there was opposition, which is inevitable, the government should have proceeded with the decision," said Dr Hadiuzzaman, further emphasising the necessity of implementing a scrapping policy and initiatives to incentivise vehicle owners.

Ineffective dust suppression at construction sites

Meanwhile, another significant factor contributing to Dhaka's air pollution is unplanned construction work and development projects. According to a recent report from Eminence Associates for Social Development in December 2023, construction causes 30% of Dhaka's pollution.

Due to unplanned development work, almost all roads of Dhaka are being dug up at the same time. Multiple mega projects are going on in the city, not adhering to proper regulations for dust suppression.

As a result, dust floating in the air is increasing pollution. The use of water to control dust is proving ineffective.

"Unless this unplanned and uncontrolled digging is stopped, we cannot expect the air quality in Dhaka to improve and become healthy," said Dr Hadiuzzaman.

So far, the two city corporations haven't taken any noteworthy measures in this regard.

Use of fuelwood

Meanwhile, biomass burning, such as waste and wood burning, is another major cause of air pollution in Dhaka. However, Director Haque from the Department of Environment claimed they are helpless in addressing this issue.

"Some aspects are beyond our direct control, such as monitoring tasks like waste burning. We need to raise awareness about this issue. It's essential for everyone to take responsibility at their respective levels," he said.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Old technology at the brick kilns

Regarding brick kilns, another significant contributor to air pollution, there hasn't been much progress either.

According to a World Bank report, brickfields in Bangladesh emit over 9.8 million tons of greenhouse gases into the air annually due to a combination of old technology, weak environmental legislation and enforcement, and lack of corporate responsibility.

Another study published in Jagannath University Journal of Law, the pollution from brick kilns includes Particulate Matter (PM), Oxides of Sulphur (SOx), Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx), Carbon monoxide (CO), and Carbon dioxide (CO2).

Despite various efforts by the government, the number of illegal brick kilns in the country is increasing. There are over 7,000 brick kilns in the country, and over 4,000 are illegal and harm the environment in some way.

Operating a brick kiln without a licence is against the Brick Manufacturing and Brick Kiln Establishment (Control) Act, 2013.

In late January, Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury of the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change announced plans to demolish 500 brick kilns in the vicinity of the capital within the next 100 days in an effort to mitigate air pollution.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Since then, there have indeed been reports coming from various parts of the country about the closure of brick kilns. Still, the ultimate outcome of such practices in the yesteryears paint a grim picture.

Despite the environment department conducting drives and shutting down approximately 1,000 brick kilns in the past four years, 75% of them resumed operations.

Notably, in 2019, the government issued a circular aiming to achieve 100% utilisation of hollow or concrete blocks by 2025 as a replacement for traditional bricks.

However, industry insiders have disclosed that less than 10% of the goal has been achieved thus far, indicating that the target for 2025 is practically unattainable.

Md Shakhawat Hossain, Chairman of the Bangladesh Concrete Block and Pavers Manufacturers Association, complained that while the government acknowledges blocks as an eco-friendly alternative to the air-polluting brick industry, no effective policy has been implemented to enhance the block manufacturing sector.

"A block manufacturing company pays around Tk70 lakh per year in VDS (VAT deducted at Source) and AIT (Advance Income Tax). In contrast, a traditional brick manufacturer pays nearly Tk5 lakh only. The policy contradicts the government's plans," he informed.

Ziaul Haque, however, said that they are in a strict position against the brick kilns. "We are supposed to shift to eco-friendly blocks for constructions other than roads by 2025. There have been some improvements, however, it will take more time to fully implement it," Ziaul Haque said.

He claimed that the government's overall air pollution curbing will speed up once they finalise the draft of a National Air Quality Control Master Plan according to Air Pollution Control Rules, 2022.

"We hope to finalise it within a month," he concluded.