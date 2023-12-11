Dhaka's air 'hazardous'; worst in the world for 2nd consecutive day

Dhaka's air 'hazardous'; worst in the world for 2nd consecutive day

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhaka has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality for the second consecutive day.

With an AQI score of 321 at 8:35am this morning, Dhaka's air was classified as 'hazardous' — posing serious health risks to residents, according to the air quality index.

Kuwait's Kuwait City, Bosnia Herzegovina's Sarajevo and Pakistan's Lahore occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 244, 224 and 222 respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered 'unhealthy for sensitive groups', between 150 and 200 is 'unhealthy', between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

