How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamrul Hasan, a private company employee, lives in a rented house in Tejkunipara, Dhaka, with his wife and two sons. A tiny two-bedroom unit costs more than Tk20,000 there.

His children are growing up; they do not want to be confined to the house all day. There is no playground nearby where they can play safely. Kamrul often wishes he could rent a large house in a nice neighbourhood where he would be able to live more comfortably with his family.

However, because his office is located in Farmgate, where house rent is high, a larger house would cost at least twice as much per month. So, for ten years, Kamrul and his family were forced to live in this tiny apartment in such a densely populated area.

The beginning of operations on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the Dhaka metro rail project has emboldened Kamrul to make a decision.

Now, it takes him less than half an hour to travel to his sister's house in Uttara by metro rail. The house rent near the metro rail station is reasonable. The environment is also spacious. Kamrul's sister has also advised him to live nearby, and so he has decided to settle in the Diabari area with his family.

Kamrul Hasan said, "The rent of an apartment twice as big as my current one in Uttara Diabari is around Tk15,000. Travelling to and from the office by metro rail will cost me a maximum of Tk 4–5,000 per month. If the cost of my current house is the same, I would like to have a better house and a healthier environment. Why miss this opportunity?"

After a long wait by the capital's residents, commercial operations began on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the Dhaka metro rail on 28 December 2022. However, it was only after the opening of the Motijheel station on 4 November last year that people like Kamrul Hasan started thinking about their living space anew.

The journey that used to take two to three hours on traditional modes of transportation due to traffic congestion is now possible to complete in 30 to 40 minutes by Metro rail. New options have appeared in front of those who were forced to live in populated areas like Motijheel-Farmgate for the sake of work. They are now planning to leave the unplanned, crowded area for a well-groomed, pleasant environment.

Many new residential zones are being built near metro rail stations in Uttara. Locals anticipate that locations such as Diabari will soon be transformed into planned residential zones beyond the slums.

Affordable houses in a planned residential area

There are numerous considerations for middle-class households in the capital when it comes to choosing the area they are going to live in. In addition to the good environment, transport system, children's educational institutions, and security, the most important consideration is whether the house rent will be inexpensive.

The majority of families are willing to relocate because of the metro rail, but many are concerned about the cost of housing. However, concerns regarding the transit system on Dhaka's north-south route have subsided.

Zainal Abedin resides with his family in the capital's Motijheel area, near his workplace. He also considered relocating to the Uttara 18 sector when the metro rail project was completed. A decent house in that area could be found for Tk15-16 thousand rent even a few months ago.

Newly developed residential neighbourhoods like Uttara Sector 18 are now well connected with the southern parts of the city through metro rail. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

However, the house rent in that region has recently increased as well. According to Zainal, "Rents were already high in the older parts of Uttara. I expected the rents to be lower in Sector 18, which is new and a little further away. However, I have heard from acquaintances there that the rent has risen by two to three thousand taka in most houses in the new year."

All decent houses with service charges are rented for more than Tk20,000. So, I've decided to put the idea of changing the house on hold for the time being. I intended to live there if I could afford to rent a property in a clean neighbourhood."

But considering all aspects, most people think that it is possible to get a good house at a low rent around the metro rail station in Uttara.

Syed Al Sahaf, a bank official living in the capital, said, "One Bangladesh Bank official I know is leaving Motijheel's house next month and moving to a house in Uttara. The rent is the same, but the house is twice the size."

Mahima Ritu lives in her own house in Uttara with her family. She said that in the last few months, new tenants have come from the Farmgate-Motijheel area into eight or nine apartments in their building. Ritu thinks that they shifted because of the metro rail.

According to Moeem Islam, another resident of Dhaka, "Since the transport system is good, people will want to live in a planned environment if they can afford it rather than in an overpopulated area, even if the rent is high."

Expectations of the locals

Uttara North is the last metro rail station in Uttara Diabari. Haji Arab Ali Member Road is a five-minute walk from the station. The area has not yet overcome the characteristics of a suburb. New high-rise buildings are being built on both sides of the rutted and potholed brick road.

At one such under-construction building, we found a 'to-let' signboard. When we asked about it, we were informed that they are planning to rent the three-bedroom apartments for Tk25-30 thousand.

A bit further along, we met Alek Mia, the son of the Arab Ali member who developed this place. Alek Mia stated that they are now working on eleven buildings in the area. The house rent in this neighbourhood has yet to be determined. In the past, landlords would generally rent out to acquaintances and tenants paid whatever rent they could afford. However, he is optimistic that things will alter dramatically next year.

According to Alek Mia, "All of the apartments in the new houses that are being built in the area are being sold immediately." People from various sections of Dhaka are interested in relocating here. The roads in the neighbourhood were in poor shape, but they are being repaired. The entire area will be transformed next year. House rents may also rise."

Citizens are expected to become more interested in Uttara's new residential zones as well as living on the Mirpur side of the metropolis. However, a visit to the residential areas surrounding Mirpur's metro train station, such as Pallavi, revealed a different picture.

Locals believe that relocation from Motijheel-Farmgate to this area is unlikely. Mirpur's residential sections have higher rents compared to newer regions in Uttara.

What the urban planners think

Urban planners anticipate that modifications in the capital's transport infrastructure, including metro rail, will significantly affect city dwellers' choice of residential areas.

Former President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, Jahangirnagar University Professor and an urban planner Dr Aktar Mahmud said, "If the communication system is improved, ordinary people will want to live near the communication corridor."

"They examine numerous factors when deciding on a residential area. This covers things like rent, educational institutions, and medical facilities. Aside from planned infrastructure and open space, grocery facilities are prioritised. When it comes to rent, people choose the suburbs over the city centre," he added.

According to him, the regions near Uttara Diabari are rapidly growing into planned residential neighbourhoods. Civil facilities are also steadily expanding there. As a result of the lovely, quiet environment, city inhabitants will be drawn to this neighbourhood.

He said, "In the next few years, the characteristics of each metro rail station and all houses within 500-800 metres of each metro rail station will change rapidly. People will choose to live in these areas as they can commute to the metro rail on foot."