Heart foundation, doctors platform call for increased tobacco taxes in upcoming budget

The National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Platform Doctors Foundation have jointly called for raising the prices of all tobacco products in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, considering the significant health and economic burdens associated with tobacco use in the country.

The demand came during a press conference titled "Demand for Increase in Tobacco Tax in the 2024-25 Fiscal Year Budget for a Tobacco-Free Bangladesh," held at the National Press Club's Jahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall in Dhaka on Thursday (25 April).

Recent data states that around 3.78 crore people, accounting for 35.3% of the population, are tobacco users in the country. Moreover, about 15 lakh individuals are suffering from tobacco-related illnesses and the government's expenditure on treating tobacco-related diseases is much higher than the revenue generated from the tobacco industry.

According to the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Platform Doctors Foundation, tobacco-related diseases claim the lives of around 161,000 people annually, resulting in substantial economic losses.

In the fiscal year 2017-18 alone, tobacco usage incurred Tk30,560 crore in economic losses, while revenue from the sector amounted to Tk22,810 crore.

The organisations proposed a significant increase in tobacco taxes, arguing that higher prices lead to decreased consumption. They suggested specific tax rates for different grades of tobacco products, with prices set at Tk60 for low-level cigarettes, Tk80 for mid-range, Tk130 for high-level, and Tk170 for premium-grade cigarettes.

Tanvir Shakil Joy, member of parliament for Sirajganj 1 constituency, expressed support for the initiative, reiterating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of achieving a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040.

He also emphasised the need for a simplified taxation system to deter tobacco consumption and safeguard public health.

Professor Khandkar Abdul Awal Rizvi, president of the National Heart Foundation, highlighted that 18% of citizens aged 15 and above are smokers, with millions more exposed to secondhand smoke daily.

He further emphasised the importance of effective taxation as a globally recognised strategy for reducing tobacco use and safeguarding public health.