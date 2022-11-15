Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

In Kanaikhali, Natore Sadar, Ayna Burir Adar is not just surrounded by nature, but is a part of it. The three-storeyed building was designed similar to how a tree's shape and growth is dictated by its surroundings.

Designed by architects Md Mainul Islam and Anindita Laz Banti of Sharal Architects, the red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it.

Rays of sunshine peek from between bricks. In the dark the structure lights up like a hurricane lamp amongst the foliage, and the swirling grills give you the impression that it is a piece of art - a homage to Ayna.

The legend of Ayna Burir Adar

Kanaikhali used to be a deep jungle in the past. People did not dare enter the area in fear of wild animals. Yet, within the jungle lived a brave old woman, named Ayna, in a house with glowing lights. The jungle was named 'Ayna Burir Adar' after her, which translates to old Ayna's jungle.

Today, Ayna Burir Adar stands in the same area. Encompassing more than 2.7 kathas of land, the building is home of the client Sohani Hossain's mother, her sister, and a getaway for the whole family. The building features six bedrooms, a housekeeper's room, a store room, two living rooms, a study room, and two kitchens.

Sohani's favourite place is the courtyard, where people sit on the plinth with their feet hanging. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

The building was designed to resemble the structure that stood before it, the home where Sohani – also architect Anindita's mother – and her family grew up.

"The old building had a lot of open space and a large courtyard. We spent different phases of our lives here, so we asked the architects to design this new home similar to the one that stood before. We also wanted to ensure the house had plenty of fresh air and sunlight," Sohani explained.

The design

The project commenced in 2019 and was finished in January of this year. The building was constructed with concrete and ceramic exposed bricks, and MS bars.

The walls are not painted and the floors use matte tiles to create a cement texture - to create a cohesive aesthetic experience. The added friction on the floor also prevents people from slipping and falling. Burma teak wood was used for the doors and windows.

The building cost approximately 70 lakhs taka, while the interior cost an additional 20 lakhs.

Burma teak wood was used for the doors and windows.. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"It is very important to understand the client's taste for any project. The client and her mother are both writers, and culture is very important to them," said Mainul.

"The rawness of the design is what makes this home so beautiful. When you use colours, plaster, and coating; they diminish the natural feel of the structure. We wanted to create a harmony between the indoor and the outdoor," said Anindita.

The design is minimalistic and does not resort to any loud design choices. The architects wanted to create a space that inspires creativity. The folding doors of the study room lead to an open terrace encompassed by greenery, where towering trees are within arm's distance.

"We can see greenery through the glass door of the study, but I thought, what if we could touch the trees if we wanted to. That would be on another level," said Anindita.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

The design is also inspired by the history of Natore, where the Mughal era left its mark. The spiral staircase on the first floor, which leads to the rooftop, was inspired by Mughal architectural designs.

Anindita explained, "as a child, we would go to see the old Mughal remains in the area, such as the Uttara Ganabhaban. I thought they were very unique. The circular cast iron stairs were inspired by their designs. The traditional patterns on them are part of Natore's heritage."

The rain protectors above all the windows have a rustic aesthetic to them. The architects chose to use glass so that it does not become an obstruction to the sunlight.

The exterior of the house is adorned with warm lights, making it look like a lamp in the darkness.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"The surroundings are dark at night. Light from the outside cannot enter the home due to the surrounding foliage and the low height of the building. In the dark, the warm lights from the building makes the structure resemble a hurricane lamp," said Mainul.

"When we get together, instead of using tables and chairs, people like sitting on the plinth in the courtyard with their feet hanging. I really adore this. It reminds me of days when we would sit on a mat under the sun. There's also a terrace upstairs next to the study. We have a beautiful garden there, and you can see kids running and playing below," said Sohani.

Becoming one with nature

The surrounding landscape is beautiful, the site of lush greenery pulls you in. A harmony exists between the design and nature.

Saving the foliage was one of the most important aspects of the design. As Anindita explained, "our concept was to include as much green as possible. There were quite a few trees on site, which we had to cut down during the construction. However, we kept many of these spaces open so new trees can be planted there in the future."

The architects also decided to save a few clusters of bamboo trees, which now stand near the stairway which leads to the first floor. Furthermore, the use of soft pavement allows grass and greenery to spread.

The plants hanging from the pergola and rooftop add to the aesthetics of the design. However, the most cherished greenery inside the structure is the coconut tree in the front, which has been there for many years.

"Initially, we weren't sure whether we could save the coconut tree. We had to take down several trees because of their large roots," explained Mainul.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

The beauty of the structure is ever-evolving throughout the day.

"The building looks different throughout the day. In the morning, when the sun is rising, the shadows from the structure create a calm ambience. In the afternoon, under the harsh sunlight, the structure creates different shadows, especially ones created by the grills," said Mainul.

The hurdles

Despite the building's minimalistic design, there were many challenges which the architects had to overcome.

The architects had to find ways to expose all sides of the building to sunlight, while minimising the heat. Making the design too open could also lead to accidents. Moreover, the cost of the project also had to be kept in check.

The brick-jali design at the back side of the stairway helped solve some of these problems. The gaps between the bricks allow fresh air and sunlight to enter from the south-east side of the structure.

"The problem was with the plot's positioning: a west-facing structure. The brick-jali wall faces the south, which allows fresh air and light to enter. The design allows the air to flow through the structure from different directions," explained Mainul.

As the property is west-facing, other sides don't receive as much sunlight. The layout of windows, however, allowed for ample light to enter the interior.

Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

"The main challenge was the west side of the building, which is where the courtyard stands. We needed the sunlight to enter every room, and north-facing rooms usually get less sunlight. So, we designed a few of them with three windows which is quite an unusual design," elaborated Mainul.

The west facade also utilises 10-inch thick brick walls to prevent excessive heat.

Furthermore, in order to preserve the scenic view as surrounding areas develop over time, the balconies all face inwards, facing the courtyard.

The building garnered a lot of attention online and from the neighbourhood due to its minimalistic design.

"Even though there are a lot of high-rise buildings around us, the beauty of Ayna Burir Adar still stands out because of its location and history," said Sohani.