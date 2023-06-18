The Godfather: An offer on fatherhood one should not refuse

Illustration: Renan Campus/ Reddit

The day began for me with yet another rushed breakfast before hurrying off to the office; the enervated yet earnest face of my father bade me good morning. As I sipped coffee and the septuagenarian, tea, the very brief conversation pivoted around responsibilities.

And in this tapestry of thoughts, echoed, a scene from the cinematic masterpiece The Godfather (1972), where an elderly Vito Corleone discusses the family affairs with his son, Michael Corleone.

There before me unraveled a profound realisation – on this Father's Day, the enigmatic world of the Corleones unveiled a new significance, illuminating the intricate dynamics of paternal guidance and the legacy of honour passed down from one generation to the next.

The Godfather, both as a novel by Mario Puzo and the subsequent film saga by Francis Ford Coppola, inherently is a family drama, despite the nature of its world. It offers a perspicacity into the convolutions of being a family man, especially on fatherhood – holding a metaphorical mirror in front for one to explore their family and societal values against their moral values. And to be honest, it is an offer one can't refuse.

It is an epigrammatic portrayal of the duties, difficulties, delights and dreads of fatherhood as the saga narrates the story of a man becoming his father's son and the tragic succession. Through the characters and their experiences, The Godfather offers valuable lessons that resonate deeply with the challenges and joys of being a father.

At the heart of The Godfather lies the character of Vito Corleone, the titular Godfather. The don of the Corleone family serves as an embodiment of both power and compassion. Vito's unwavering devotion to his family is a central theme throughout the story, and his actions underscore the significance of fatherhood. He epitomises the concept of a family man by prioritising the well-being and security of his loved ones above all else.

The Godfather imparts the importance of providing and protecting one's family. Vito Corleone skillfully navigates the criminal underworld to ensure his family's financial stability, making difficult decisions and facing the consequences of his actions. His commitment to his children's welfare is evident in his pursuit of the American dream, seeking to create a secure future for them, even if it means operating outside the boundaries of conventional morality.

Yet, he instills values and guidance in his children and the family – both in the one where he is a father, and the one where he is the godfather. Vito Corleone is not only a provider but also an educator, passing down his wisdom and teachings to his sons. He promulgates the importance of loyalty, honour, and respect, which become the cornerstone of their identities and actions.

Vito's paternal guidance showcases the influential role a father plays in shaping the character and behaviour of his children.

A father has to maintain the intricate balance between being a protector and allowing the children to forge their own paths, the art of which is conveyed with utmost eloquence in the soliloquy of Vito's story – from being an orphaned immigrant who is being hunted, to eventually becoming the head of the most powerful of the Five Families of New York.

But it's not one character that goes through these trials and tribulations. The concept is generational.

Michael Corleone, Vito's youngest son, undergoes a transformative journey throughout the story, initially reluctant to embrace the family's criminal enterprises. However, as circumstances unfold, he assumes the role of his father and becomes deeply entrenched in the world of organised crime. This exploration of Michael's evolution serves as a cautionary tale, reminding fathers of the delicate equilibrium between safeguarding their children and granting them the freedom to make their own choices.

The Godfather also underscores the inevitable sacrifices that come with fatherhood. Vito Corleone willingly endures immense personal risk and makes difficult choices for the sake of his family. He embodies the selflessness that fathers often exhibit when they place the needs and security of their loved ones above their own desires. This self-sacrifice exemplifies the depths of love and devotion a father possesses, underlining the profound responsibility inherent in the role.

Ultimately, The Godfather, both as a novel and film, masterfully captures the essence of being a family man, specifically italicising the challenges and rewards of fatherhood. It illustrates the complexity of familial relationships, the weight of paternal responsibility, and the deep bonds that tie a family together. Through the character of Vito Corleone and his interactions with his children, the narrative serves as a poignant reminder of the lessons fathers can learn from this iconic tale: to provide, protect, guide, sacrifice, and, above all, love unconditionally.