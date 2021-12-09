Diggger: The new place to dig into pizzas

The interior is mostly painted orange and golden with bright orange lamps hanging from the ceiling. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Pizzas have a special place in our hearts and there is no one who does not love a slice of this cheesy deliciousness.

So when we heard of the new pizza place called 'Diggger' in Dhanmondi 11/A, we knew we had to try out their food.

A new addition to the Chillox family, this restaurant is creating quite the buzz in social media.

The overall vibe of the place is welcoming and cosy; a perfect place to hang out with friends and enjoy a meal or two.

Upon entering, you will see a bright orange Vespa parked nearby, giving the interior a retro vibe. It also looks great in photos!

A bright orange Vespa parked nearby the entrance gives the interior a retro vibe. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

There are sleek, wooden chairs as well as comfy sofas for the guests.

Although we went to Diggger during lunchtime, we did not find it too crowded.

However, by late afternoon, we saw groups pouring in and some even waiting for seats.

The price range seemed affordable and the menu had something for everyone. We tried some of their pizzas, shakes and appetisers.

Pizzas

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

There are 21 types of pizzas and they are divided into three categories: Classic, Special and Signature.

The pizzas come in four sizes: Single (7-inch), Couple (9-inch), Hangout (12-inch) and Party (16-inch).

The price of the 7-inch pizzas starts from Tk230 and goes up to Tk380.

The 9-inch pizzas cost between Tk330 and Tk480 and the 12-inch pizzas cost between Tk520 and Tk850.

The price of the 16-inch pizzas starts from Tk990 and goes up to Tk1,380.

From vegetarian options such as Typical Vegetarian to Steak-on Dough for steak lovers, the menu seemed quite interesting. There is even a Popeye's Special Spinach pizza.

Other different flavours include Tuna pizza and Kala Bhuna pizza.

We ordered the Typical Vegetarian pizza with a lot of doubts in our heads. After all, without any meat, can a pizza taste great?

To our surprise, the pizza, which was full of colourful veggies and cheese, tasted amazing!

They used ample amounts of green and black olives along with yellow, red and green capsicum and mozzarella.

Additionally, the brushing of garlic butter at the end made everything tastier.

You can choose multiple flavours for one pizza and we made a combo of The Pepperonica and Chicken Alfredo. The Pepperonica is one of their best sellers.

Although the pepperonis and the mozzarella complimented each other quite well, if the crust was a little crispier, it would have made the pizza taste much better. But the sauce was of the right amount.

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

The Chicken Alfredo pizza had a generous amount of chicken. Those who love cheese would adore the combination of mozzarella, parmesan and edam cheese on this pizza.

On top of that, the Alfredo sauce takes the dish to a whole new level.

Sesame seeds make the crust crispier while little pieces of chicken sausages taste absolutely delightful.

However, we found this pizza to be a bit too salty. We suggest you try it out with the spicy mayo.

Shakes

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Cheesy pizzas and creamy milkshakes make one of the best food combinations.

Diggger offers five shakes including No-Doreo, Nutty, Molteasers, Nutella and Red Velvet. The price is between Tk190 and Tk250.

You can add whipped cream on top for Tk40.

The No-Doreo shake is their best seller and this frothy shake has bits of Oreo cookies in it. The No-Doreo shake will cost you Tk190.

However, if you do not like your drinks too sweet, you may look at other options.

The red velvet shake looked like a red-velvet cake in a jar and we loved it!

The tiny bits of cakes in the drink made it taste delicious. The sweetness was also perfectly balanced. This drink costs Tk250.

Sides

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Diggger menu includes pizza pockets in both beef and chicken flavours. The price is between Tk240 and Tk280.

Other than that, you will find French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and onion rings.

The onion rings were somewhat disappointing. The quantity according to the price seemed alright but the rings seemed over fried.

In our opinion, a little more flavour to the onions' coating could have made them taste better. The price of the onion rings is Tk120.