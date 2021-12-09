Diggger: The new place to dig into pizzas

Food

Rubaiya Haque
09 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:11 pm

Related News

Diggger: The new place to dig into pizzas

A new addition to the Chillox family, this restaurant is creating quite the buzz in social media. With an affordable price range, the menu has something for everyone

Rubaiya Haque
09 December, 2021, 10:55 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 03:11 pm
The interior is mostly painted orange and golden with bright orange lamps hanging from the ceiling. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
The interior is mostly painted orange and golden with bright orange lamps hanging from the ceiling. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Pizzas have a special place in our hearts and there is no one who does not love a slice of this cheesy deliciousness.    

So when we heard of the new pizza place called 'Diggger' in Dhanmondi 11/A, we knew we had to try out their food.     

A new addition to the Chillox family, this restaurant is creating quite the buzz in social media.   

The overall vibe of the place is welcoming and cosy; a perfect place to hang out with friends and enjoy a meal or two.  

Upon entering, you will see a bright orange Vespa parked nearby, giving the interior a retro vibe. It also looks great in photos! 

A bright orange Vespa parked nearby the entrance gives the interior a retro vibe. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
A bright orange Vespa parked nearby the entrance gives the interior a retro vibe. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

The interior is mostly painted orange and golden with bright orange lamps hanging from the ceiling. 

There are sleek, wooden chairs as well as comfy sofas for the guests. 

Although we went to Diggger during lunchtime, we did not find it too crowded. 

However, by late afternoon, we saw groups pouring in and some even waiting for seats. 

The price range seemed affordable and the menu had something for everyone. We tried some of their pizzas, shakes and appetisers. 

Pizzas 

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

There are 21 types of pizzas and they are divided into three categories: Classic, Special and Signature. 

The pizzas come in four sizes: Single (7-inch), Couple (9-inch), Hangout (12-inch) and Party (16-inch). 

The price of the 7-inch pizzas starts from Tk230 and goes up to Tk380. 

The 9-inch pizzas cost between Tk330 and Tk480 and the 12-inch pizzas cost between Tk520 and Tk850. 

The price of the 16-inch pizzas starts from Tk990 and goes up to Tk1,380. 

From vegetarian options such as Typical Vegetarian to Steak-on Dough for steak lovers, the menu seemed quite interesting.  There is even a Popeye's Special Spinach pizza. 

Other different flavours include Tuna pizza and Kala Bhuna pizza. 

We ordered the Typical Vegetarian pizza with a lot of doubts in our heads. After all, without any meat, can a pizza taste great? 

To our surprise, the pizza, which was full of colourful veggies and cheese, tasted amazing!   

They used ample amounts of green and black olives along with yellow, red and green capsicum and mozzarella. 

Additionally, the brushing of garlic butter at the end made everything tastier.   

You can choose multiple flavours for one pizza and we made a combo of The Pepperonica and Chicken Alfredo. The Pepperonica is one of their best sellers. 

Although the pepperonis and the mozzarella complimented each other quite well, if the crust was a little crispier, it would have made the pizza taste much better. But the sauce was of the right amount. 

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

The Chicken Alfredo pizza had a generous amount of chicken. Those who love cheese would adore the combination of mozzarella, parmesan and edam cheese on this pizza.

On top of that, the Alfredo sauce takes the dish to a whole new level. 

Sesame seeds make the crust crispier while little pieces of chicken sausages taste absolutely delightful. 

However, we found this pizza to be a bit too salty. We suggest you try it out with the spicy mayo.  

Shakes

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Cheesy pizzas and creamy milkshakes make one of the best food combinations. 

Diggger offers five shakes including No-Doreo, Nutty, Molteasers, Nutella and Red Velvet. The price is between Tk190 and Tk250. 

You can add whipped cream on top for Tk40. 

The No-Doreo shake is their best seller and this frothy shake has bits of Oreo cookies in it. The No-Doreo shake will cost you Tk190. 

However, if you do not like your drinks too sweet, you may look at other options. 

The red velvet shake looked like a red-velvet cake in a jar and we loved it! 

The tiny bits of cakes in the drink made it taste delicious. The sweetness was also perfectly balanced. This drink costs Tk250. 

Sides  

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Diggger menu includes pizza pockets in both beef and chicken flavours. The price is between Tk240 and Tk280. 

Other than that, you will find French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and onion rings. 

The onion rings were somewhat disappointing. The quantity according to the price seemed alright but the rings seemed over fried. 

In our opinion, a little more flavour to the onions' coating could have made them taste better. The price of the onion rings is Tk120. 

Top News

best pizza in Dhaka / pizza / Chillox

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

44m | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

14h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

16h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

16h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

19h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study