Domino's Pizza opens its biggest store at Gulshan-1

Corporates

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 08:48 pm

Domino's Pizza opens its biggest store at Gulshan-1

Press Release
29 December, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 08:48 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

International pizza chain Domino's Pizza is expanding its footprint in Bangladesh and has opened its 13th store at Gulshan in the core of Dhaka city.

The new store at Gulshan-1 has been inaugurated on Wednesdsay (28 December) to provide the consumers with an opportunity to enjoy the cheesy happiness, reads a press release.

Domino's Pizza's expansion has been welcomed by Gulshan-1 pizza lovers as Domino's is one of the global pioneers in the industry.

"Domino's Pizza is rapidly expanding its business in Dhaka and we are proud of opening our 1st store at Gulshan. This is our 13th Store in the city and also our biggest store in Dhaka till date. Our new store will deliver happiness to the people of Gulshan, Niketan, Gudaraghat, parts of Hatirjeel, Badda & Tejgaon within 30-minutes of them placing the order," said said Saumil Mehta, managing director of Jubilant Foodworks Bangladesh Limited.

"We sincerely thank the people of Dhaka for their continued patronage & support for Domino's Pizza. We look forward to welcoming them in our biggest store at Gulshan-1," he added.

The brand is committed to deliver piping hot pizzas, garlic bread, and other sides & desserts like Choco lava cake – within 30-minutes of receiving an order.

This hallmark delivery promise of Domino's Pizza will be immediately available in the Gulshan-1 outlet.

The inauguration of the new Domino's Pizza store was attended by the leadership team and key stakeholders. 

Domino's Pizza's new store at Gulshan-1 will be the utmost choice of the people who crave piping hot and fresh pizza in no time. One can easily order online for home delivery on the app named Domino's Pizza Bangladesh available on play store, or, can order directly from the web at m.dominos.com.bd, or, call at 16656, adds the release.

Other 12 outlets of Domino's Pizza are situated in Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Uttara, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Lakshmibazar, Mirpur-12, Mirpur-2, Khilgaon, Jamuna Future Park and Eskaton.

Domino's Pizza has been attracting pizza lovers from across the city for dine-in, delivery and take-away services.

