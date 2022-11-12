See your Domino's pizza being made from home

Fast food chain giant Domino's Pizza won the hearts of pizza lovers in Bangladesh as soon as it launched in the country. With the unique hand-tossed crusts and signature sauces, pizzas by Domino's quickly proved why they are one of the most beloved pizzas across the globe.

The aroma of all kinds of pizzas that fill the air when you walk into a pizza shop is enough to make you die in anticipation about when your order would arrive. But what-if you could see your pizza being made right in front of you?

Domino's has had that feature since day one and everyone who has been to one of its restaurants knows this. From behind the glass walls, you can see every step of the process in making and baking the pizza. However, this was restricted only for the consumers who would come into the stores for dine-in or take-away. But now, you can do exactly that from the comfort of your home too – while ordering for home-delivery of the same pizzas.

Upon ordering, Domino's Pizza gives out a URL and unique code via SMS, after you have placed the order online. Clicking on the URL link and entering the code, you see a live video feed of your pizza being made on your phone – from the same store where your online order is placed. This is, however, more than just a mere new feature. It shows Domino's confidence of being completely transparent to its customers, reaffirming their faith in getting food prepared according to best practices and international standards of food hygiene and safety.

"A significant number of our customers order online. We promote ordering online and also because we have our own delivery system; our very own app and website are also there. Earlier, those ordering online could not view our live kitchen. However, we wanted 100% of our customers to see our kitchen – LIVE. On 15 October the 'Live Pizza Theatre' was officially launched," said Abu Obaida Imon, Bangladesh Country Marketing Lead at Domino's Pizza.

Plans for this feature have been in the works for the better part of this year. The link sent to your phone through SMS will take you directly to the Live Pizza Theatre feed showing the kitchen of the outlet where you placed the order.

A benchmark for the country's restaurant industry

With frequent news of restaurants being fined for not maintaining minimum hygiene standards, consumers are often concerned about safety of the food they order. Domino's wants to make sure that their customers never have to worry about that when ordering from any of the chain's outlets.

Everyone who places the order can view the feeds simultaneously without hindrances, providing an interactive experience.

"We expect customers to feel drawn to our pizzas more now. If they have the advantage to see their food being made, they would of course feel the urge to come back again and again. And not only in the case of our brand. We are looking to set an example for the food industry. We expect that other brands will practice similar levels of food safety, hygiene and most importantly – transparency. No more hide and seek," said Imon.

Immediately after launch, Domino's began to get positive feedback about the feature with customers reaching out to congratulate on it.

"Our social media platforms have already seen a lot of positive responses on this feature. Many have inboxed us about it, many shared that they are watching the pizza made live on their social media. One commenter said, "This is a very new thing for us!"" Imon told The Business Standard.

Saumil Mehta, Managing Director of Jubilant FoodWorks Bangladesh Limited, the Bangladesh company that runs Domino's, said this new feature will set a benchmark for the restaurant industry.

"At Domino's Pizza, we are committed to providing the best experience to our consumers, from

baking to eating their Pizzas. Setting benchmarks through live kitchen streaming and embracing

technology will ensure consumer delight and showcase our commitment to world-class food

safety and hygiene practices," Mehta said.

Mehta hopes that the 'Live Pizza Theater' will be a landmark for the industry, showing that true transparency in food safety and hygiene is possible.

"We are delighted to innovate on consumer experience and play a cornerstone role in bringing such innovation to our consumers in Bangladesh. We hope that 'Live Pizza Theater' will be a major step towards being truly transparent on food safety to our consumers," he said.

Domino's deployed cutting-edge technology to ensure that this feature runs smoothly and every customer can use it.

The 'Live Pizza Theater' is available across all of the 11 Domino's restaurants, and you can get the experience anytime by ordering through the Domino's Pizza Bangladesh app, available on Play Store. Customers can also order directly from the web at m.dominos.com.bd, or by calling 16656.