Pizza Hut brings the KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Earlier this year, with the Battle of the Beef campaign, Pizza Hut introduced the all new Kala Bhuna and Mejbani Beef flavours. These flavours highlighted and celebrated Bangladesh's cultural vibrancy and diversity, allowing the international chain to connect to the local consumers.

Following up, Pizza Hut introduced the Super Limo pizza which is a global Pizza Hut one metre pizza. Through Pizza Hut Bangladesh, Bangladesh was the first country in this region to introduce and pioneer the Super Limo. It has been ever popular amongst the pizza lovers ever since.

To round off 2021, Pizza Hut has collaborated with KFC to introduce their new crossover, KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza.

With a combination of the delicious KFC Popcorn Chicken and the iconic Pizza Hut pizza, it is also complimented by a special KFC gravy sauce. The price of the KFC Popcorn Pizza starts at just Tk289. It comes in seven variations, ranging from Spicy to Deluxe to Blockbuster KFC Popcorn Pizza.

In regards to this, Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd. and sole franchisee of Pizza Hut Bangladesh said, "We are elated to bring this innovative and global pizza to the hands of Bangladeshi consumers. Along with this innovative product, we are proud to announce that more customers will be able to try out the delicious KFC Popcorn Pizza."