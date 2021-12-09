Pizza Hut brings the KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Food

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:51 pm

Related News

Pizza Hut brings the KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Pizza Hut collaborates with KFC to bring KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 01:51 pm
Pizza Hut brings the KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza

Earlier this year, with the Battle of the Beef campaign, Pizza Hut introduced the all new Kala Bhuna and Mejbani Beef flavours. These flavours highlighted and celebrated Bangladesh's cultural vibrancy and diversity, allowing the international chain to connect to the local consumers. 

Following up, Pizza Hut introduced the Super Limo pizza which is a global Pizza Hut one metre pizza. Through Pizza Hut Bangladesh, Bangladesh was the first country in this region to introduce and pioneer the Super Limo. It has been ever popular amongst the pizza lovers ever since. 

To round off 2021, Pizza Hut has collaborated with KFC to introduce their new crossover, KFC Popcorn Chicken Pizza.

With a combination of  the delicious KFC Popcorn Chicken and the iconic Pizza Hut pizza, it is also complimented by a special KFC gravy sauce. The price of the KFC Popcorn Pizza starts at just Tk289. It comes in seven variations, ranging from Spicy to Deluxe to Blockbuster KFC Popcorn Pizza. 

In regards to this, Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Ltd. and sole franchisee of Pizza Hut Bangladesh said, "We are elated to bring this innovative and global pizza to the hands of Bangladeshi consumers. Along with this innovative product, we are proud to announce that more customers will be able to try out the delicious KFC Popcorn Pizza."

pizza / Pizza Hut / best pizza in Dhaka / KFC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Care. Photo: Farida Alam

My Sister and I 

1h | In Focus
Despite multiple technological breakthroughs in the fight to control Covid-19, twice as many people died from it in 2021 compared to 2020. Photo: Reuters

Health innovation for all

44m | Panorama
At night, these desks are moved to make space for sleeping. The fans are only turned on at this time. Photo: Noor A Alam

Behind all that glitters: The life of Dhaka's goldsmiths

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Alifia Squad: The dream of taking dance forms to newer heights

14h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

16h | Videos
Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

Bony- Shaluk starring in Manab Danab

16h | Videos
Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

Batighar: A piece of paradise for book lovers

19h | Videos
Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

Srijit wants to make a film on Shakib

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study