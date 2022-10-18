Domino's Pizza launches first all-women operated store in Jamuna Future Park

Domino's Pizza, one of the world's leading pizza chains, has just inaugurated its first entirely women-operated store in Bangladesh, located at Jamuna Future Park, to integrate and empower more women into the workforce.

This is Domino's Pizza's 12th store in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This year, on 8 March 2022, on the International Women's Day, Domino's Pizza ran a store fully operated by women for one day and promised to open an "All-Women" operated store soon.

"The initiative was well-received by our consumers who were enamoured to see the inclusive work-environment at Domino's. The response encouraged Domino's Pizza to fulfil its promise quickly. The idea of opening an entirely women-operated store became more concrete from that day," reads the press release.

Female Employees have always been an integral part of Domino's Pizza's operation in Bangladesh. From making Pizzas to serving them, Domino's Pizza ensures gender parity/neutrality in all aspects. This will continue to be the way Domino's Pizza operates in future as well.

"We're happy to have our vision turned into reality. Domino's Pizza Bangladesh has always been promoting greater diversity, inclusiveness, and equality – for all its employees. It's an honour & pleasure for us that we are creating such impact in the industry to empower the female workforce," said Saumil Mehta, managing director of the company.



Domino's Pizza has 11 other outlets at Dhanmondi, Panthapath, Uttara, Banani, Mohammadpur, Wari, Laxmibazar, Mirpur 12, Mirpur 2, Khilgaon and Eskaton, and has been attracting pizza lovers from across the city for dine in, delivery and take away services.