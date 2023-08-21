Make pizza on a tawa

Who doesn't love pizza? How nice it would be to be able to make a pizza at home? The sad reality is not everyone has an oven at home to make one. But did you know that you can still make an amazing pizza without one? Whether you don't have access to an oven or just want to try something new, we're here to show you how it can be done!

A few things to consider before making a tawa pizza is that the veggies and the meat need to be pre-cooked. As there's no heat coming from the top in a tawa, it won't create the brown of the golden hue on top of the pizza.

There are a couple of hacks to making this pizza, especially for the dough and sauce. Use pre-made sauces from super shops to save time. If you know how to make yeast dough that's fantastic, but if you don't that's okay too. A dough that's used for rotis or parathas can be used to make the base of this pizza.

First, grab a tawa, and if you don't have one, a cast-iron skillet will do the job. Then lightly grease the pan with some olive oil and turn up the heat to medium/low.

On a floured surface, roll out the dough to an even thickness and transfer the dough into a preheated pan. Cover it with a lid, allow it to cook for 3-4 minutes until the crust puffs up and bubbles start forming. Once done, flip over the crust and cook it on the other side for another 2-3 more minutes until it's slightly brown.

Now quickly spread the pizza sauce on this cooked side of the pizza base. Sprinkle grated pizza cheese or mozzarella cheese. You can add cheese as required, according to your taste. Top up pizza with marinated veggies and meat. While adding the onions, tomatoes, and peppers, drizzle a bit of the marinated oil mixture all over. Cover with a lid and let the pizza cook on low heat or simmer. Cook the pizza till the base becomes golden and crisp and the cheese has melted. Remove and serve tawa pizza hot or warm, with garlic mayo or a sauce of your choice. You can also sprinkle red chilli flakes on top of the pizza while serving

Helpful tips :