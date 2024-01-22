Dhaka shivers in cold wave

As a mild cold wave sweeps over parts of the country, Dhaka has reported the season's lowest temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the city's mercury dropped to 12.5 degrees Celsius at 6am today accompanied by the north/north-westerly wind blowing at 6-10 kmph.

BMD's latest weather bulletin also noted that the temperature in Dhaka may drop to 12.3 degrees Celsius today, and forecast the maximum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

The districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh and Kurigram, which may continue.

The BMD classifies a mild cold wave as temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave is categorised by temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius indicate a severe cold wave.

While the weather may remain largely dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, a ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas.

A seasonal low also lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

Furthermore, the weather report predicts a slight decrease in night temperatures over the north-northeastern part of Bangladesh, while a minor increase is forecasted for other regions.

Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay nearly unchanged nationwide.