Dhaka shivers in cold wave

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 08:19 pm

As a mild cold wave sweeps over parts of the country, Dhaka has reported the season's lowest temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius this morning.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the city's mercury dropped to 12.5 degrees Celsius at 6am today accompanied by the north/north-westerly wind blowing at 6-10 kmph.

BMD's latest weather bulletin also noted that the temperature in Dhaka may drop to 12.3 degrees Celsius today, and forecast the maximum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The districts experiencing this mild cold wave include Kishoreganj, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Panchagarh and Kurigram, which may continue. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The BMD classifies a mild cold wave as temperatures ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. A moderate cold wave is categorised by temperatures between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, while temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius indicate a severe cold wave.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

While the weather may remain largely dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, a ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining areas.

A seasonal low also lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North Bay.

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Furthermore, the weather report predicts a slight decrease in night temperatures over the north-northeastern part of Bangladesh, while a minor increase is forecasted for other regions. 

Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay nearly unchanged nationwide.

Dhaka / Cold wave / fog / winter / Cold

