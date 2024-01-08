Say goodbye to mosquitoes with Xiaomi Mijia Smart Mosquito Repellent

Mahnoor Tabassum
08 January, 2024, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2024, 01:17 pm

If you’re tired of swatting mosquitoes with electric bats or if you’re done with toxic mosquito coils and aerosols, Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Mosquito Repellent is a modern solution for creating a mosquito-free environment

Photo: Collected
Winter calls for crisp charm and cosy, extended nights, making it a favourite season for many. However, on the flip side, the constant presence of mosquitoes always threatens to dampen the delightful atmosphere. Moreover, the outbreak of Dengue and Malaria in recent times has made the scene scarier than ever. 

If you're tired of swatting mosquitoes with electric bats or if you're done with toxic mosquito coils and aerosols, Xiaomi has the perfect solution for you.

Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Mosquito Repellent is a modern solution for creating a mosquito-free environment. This device is equipped with intelligent control with a mobile phone timing switch, allowing seamless connectivity through Bluetooth and the Mijia APP. 

Users can easily set the time switch, monitor the mosquito mat's status, and check battery capacity. This device effectively keeps mosquitoes at bay in spaces up to 28 square metres, utilising pyrethroids as mosquito repellents. 

The fan rotation volatilization ensures a colourless and odourless operation, providing a discreet yet powerful defence against mosquitoes. The one-key cycle timing feature enables automatic switching every day for hassle-free mosquito protection. 

Powered by 2 AA batteries (included), this device is compact, with dimensions of 9.65 x 9.65 x 5.27 cm, and lightweight at 0.1 kg. The device is made with durable materials such as ABS and PE and the sleek design of it seamlessly blends into home decor. The mosquito repellent tablet ( inserted into the device ) runs out in 90 days.

Ideal for creating a comfortable living space, the Xiaomi Mijia Intelligent Mosquito Repellent combines technology and convenience for a bug-free living experience.

Price: Tk1,400

Where to buy: ShopZ BD, BD Shop, Gadget N Music, Gadget Breeze

 

