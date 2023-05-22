Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

If you're looking for hand-made products that have aesthetic value and embody tradition, look no further than Prokritee. This remarkable establishment offers an extensive array of artistic products crafted from sustainable materials.

Prokritee, a fair trade company based in Bangladesh, provides support to over 1,500 artisans residing in rural areas. A not-for-profit organisation, they offer an impressive range of products, spanning from accessories and home decor to homemade paper goods. From jewellery and bags to natural soaps, nakshi kanthas, baskets, lampshades, chairs, and stools, there's something to suit every taste and need.

The primary mission of Prokritee is to empower and uplift impoverished and marginalised women in rural Bangladesh. They achieve this by creating productive employment opportunities and establishing sustainable connections to the global market.

Materials used by their artisans are local, recycled, biodegradable, and natural. By utilising renewable sources such as recycled saris, waste jute, silk, handmade paper, natural fibres, and leaves, they prioritise sustainability and the preservation of nature. When producing vibrant and colourful items, the artisans exclusively employ natural and AZO-free dyes.

To experience the products of Prokritee firsthand, pay a visit to their physical store located at House No. 1/, Asad Gate Road, Block-A, Mohammadpur, Dhaka-1207, Bangladesh. Alternatively, you can shop online through Prokritee's Facebook page.

Here, we have listed some of their unique products.

Recycled Sari Charpai

If you're a traditionalist who appreciates old-school values, the recycled sari charpai is bound to stir up nostalgic feelings. Crafted from eco-friendly material, this charpai not only makes a bold statement on sustainability but also exudes a warm and cosy atmosphere reminiscent of bygone days.

Woven with vibrant recycled saris, the charpai showcases a stunning array of colours, adding an artistic touch to any space. Its four wooden legs feature classic shapes and patterns, enhancing its timeless appeal.

Photo: Courtesy

With dimensions of 47 inches in length, 24 inches in width, and 16 inches in height, this charpai is perfectly sized for your comfort.

The price of the recycled sari charpai is Tk8,500, inclusive of a 5% VAT.

Hogla Planters

Prokritee offers a delightful selection of hogla planters for plant enthusiasts who wish to infuse their interiors with a natural charm. These hanging planters come in various captivating designs, including basket planters, cone-shaped hogla planters, etc.

If you possess a deep appreciation for nature, a special planter inspired by the Baya weaver's nest, known as Babui, will undoubtedly become a cherished possession, bringing serenity and tranquility into your home.

Photo: Courtesy

For those seeking to adorn the corners of their homes with large indoor plants, Prokritee also provides hogla floor baskets, infusing your living environment with a touch of natural elegance.

The price of these exquisite hogla planters ranges from Tk250 to Tk350, ensuring that there is an option to suit every budget.

Hogla Suitcase

If you find yourself struggling to organise your knick-knacks, books, and clothing, allow me to introduce you to the remarkable hogla suitcase from Prokritee. This unique suitcase not only serves as a practical storage solution but also adds a delightful aesthetic vibe to your home effortlessly.

In addition to keeping your belongings organised, the hogla suitcase can be utilised as a decorative piece in any corner of your living space. You can even adorn the top of the suitcase with showpieces and plant pots, creating a captivating display for your living room.

Photo: Courtesy

The hogla suitcase is available in different sizes to accommodate your specific needs. The small hogla suitcase measures 14 inches in length, 10 inches in width, and 6 inches in height. For those requiring more storage space, the large hogla suitcase measures 21 inches in length, 18 inches in width, and 10 inches in height.

The small hogla suitcase is priced at Tk700, while the large hogla suitcase, including 5% VAT, is available for Tk900.

Recycled Sari Bag

Among the exceptional range of versatile products offered by Prokritee, the recycled sari bag stands out as a truly unique item. This eco-friendly bag is crafted using recycled saris, embodying both sustainability and artistic expression.

The bag showcases a delightful patchwork of recycled colourful saris, meticulously stitched together to form a beautiful floral pattern that adorns its surface. To add a vibrant touch, colourful pom poms are carefully attached to one side of the bag, exuding a lively atmosphere.

Photo: Courtesy

Measuring 13.8 inches in length and 10 inches in width, with a handle spanning 28 inches, this bag offers practicality without compromising style.

The recycled sari bag is priced at Tk350, providing you with an affordable and sustainable fashion accessory.