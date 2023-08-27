Let there be light, but in style

Brands

Kaniz Supriya
27 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:26 pm

Related News

Let there be light, but in style

Satori is a pioneering brand for high-end home decor items. TBS reviewed four of its bestselling chandeliers and lamps

Kaniz Supriya
27 August, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 01:26 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Lighting serves a purpose beyond mere functionality because it's also about crafting an atmosphere that is warm, inviting and aesthetically pleasing. In an era predating the advent of electricity and the commonplace use of mundane light bulbs, the "ambience" was often created by the gentle glow of candle-lit chandeliers and lamps.

Albeit a bit dusky, the appeal of aesthetical lights is timeless. If you want to make a statement in your living space, you need a striking chandelier, whereas if you want to amp up your bedroom, a graceful floor lamp or table lamp is what you are looking for.

Opened in 2012, Satori is a pioneering brand for high-end home decor items. All of its products are handpicked and imported from abroad. Currently, they have three branches in the city, two in Banani and the other one in Gulshan.

TBS picked out four bestselling chandeliers and lamps from Satori's collection. 

Petal chandelier

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The combination of a metal-based canopy with translucent glittery glass petals around the bulb creates a striking contrast between industrial and glamorous elements resulting in a modern and minimalistic design.

The interplay of light as it dances through the delicate translucent glass petals, coupled with the captivating potential for a sparkling effect, imparts an enchanting and fascinating dimension. This fusion produces an ambience that is simultaneously sophisticated and spellbinding and possesses the remarkable capability to elevate the visual allure of any space it graces.

Given its characteristics, it's evident that this chandelier would indeed work wonderfully as a focal point above a dining table. Its unique design and the captivating interplay of light would provide an inviting and intimate atmosphere, enhancing meal times and social gatherings.

Price: Tk38,500

Royal chandelier with prisms

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This specific chandelier radiates an air of refinement and luxury, rendering it a perfect selection for a formal setting. The amalgamation of metallic elements, intricate floral engravings, and the inclusion of pendalogues and prisms result in a curious interplay of light and reflections. It amplifies the chandelier's overall aesthetic appeal.

The metal column and arms lend a sturdy and regal feel to the chandelier while the vase-shaped candle cups provide a classic touch. The floral motifs engraved on the candle vases add a delicate and intricate detail that contributes to the overall beauty of the piece. These motifs could be reminiscent of historical or nature-inspired designs, further enhancing the chandelier's timeless appeal.

The use of pendalogues and prisms introduces an element of sparkle and luxury. As light interacts with these hanging crystals, it creates a mesmerising display of refracted light, filling the space with an array of colours. 

Price: Tk16,750

Metal-finished table lamp with glass rods

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Made with metal, glass and fabric, this lamp's minimalistic design is in line with modern design trends, focusing on clean lines and simplicity. This simplicity can be conducive to creating a serene and uncluttered atmosphere, which aligns with Feng Shui principles that aim to promote a tranquil and balanced environment.

The mention of glass rods inside the lamp that produce a dramatic effect when the bulb is lit hints at the dynamic interplay of light and shadow. This can have a significant impact on the mood and ambience of a space. It adds an element of intrigue and visual interest, making the lamp a focal point within the room.

Price: Tk36,750

Gold accent lamp set with drum shades

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Gold Accent Lamp Set, comprising a floor lamp and a table lamp, is a classic creation by Satori that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetics. These lamps are adorned with drum shades, and their stems and drum borders are meticulously crafted from solid metal, finished with an elegant gold accent. 

This design choice infuses a dash of opulence and refinement into the lamps, making them a genuinely sophisticated choice.

The floor lamp is designed to provide ample illumination and can be placed in any corner of your living space to light up large areas. It could be a great addition to your living room or reading nook, helping to create a cosy and well-lit ambience.

On the other hand, the table lamp is more suited for placement on a nightstand or side table. It offers a smaller but focused source of light that is perfect for tasks like reading or providing gentle lighting in your bedroom.

Price: Table Lamp - Tk11,650
Floor Lamp - Tk6,950
 

Features

Home decor / Light

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh