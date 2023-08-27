Let there be light, but in style

Lighting serves a purpose beyond mere functionality because it's also about crafting an atmosphere that is warm, inviting and aesthetically pleasing. In an era predating the advent of electricity and the commonplace use of mundane light bulbs, the "ambience" was often created by the gentle glow of candle-lit chandeliers and lamps.

Albeit a bit dusky, the appeal of aesthetical lights is timeless. If you want to make a statement in your living space, you need a striking chandelier, whereas if you want to amp up your bedroom, a graceful floor lamp or table lamp is what you are looking for.

Opened in 2012, Satori is a pioneering brand for high-end home decor items. All of its products are handpicked and imported from abroad. Currently, they have three branches in the city, two in Banani and the other one in Gulshan.

TBS picked out four bestselling chandeliers and lamps from Satori's collection.

Petal chandelier

Photo: Courtesy

The combination of a metal-based canopy with translucent glittery glass petals around the bulb creates a striking contrast between industrial and glamorous elements resulting in a modern and minimalistic design.

The interplay of light as it dances through the delicate translucent glass petals, coupled with the captivating potential for a sparkling effect, imparts an enchanting and fascinating dimension. This fusion produces an ambience that is simultaneously sophisticated and spellbinding and possesses the remarkable capability to elevate the visual allure of any space it graces.

Given its characteristics, it's evident that this chandelier would indeed work wonderfully as a focal point above a dining table. Its unique design and the captivating interplay of light would provide an inviting and intimate atmosphere, enhancing meal times and social gatherings.

Price: Tk38,500

Royal chandelier with prisms

Photo: Courtesy

This specific chandelier radiates an air of refinement and luxury, rendering it a perfect selection for a formal setting. The amalgamation of metallic elements, intricate floral engravings, and the inclusion of pendalogues and prisms result in a curious interplay of light and reflections. It amplifies the chandelier's overall aesthetic appeal.

The metal column and arms lend a sturdy and regal feel to the chandelier while the vase-shaped candle cups provide a classic touch. The floral motifs engraved on the candle vases add a delicate and intricate detail that contributes to the overall beauty of the piece. These motifs could be reminiscent of historical or nature-inspired designs, further enhancing the chandelier's timeless appeal.

The use of pendalogues and prisms introduces an element of sparkle and luxury. As light interacts with these hanging crystals, it creates a mesmerising display of refracted light, filling the space with an array of colours.

Price: Tk16,750

Metal-finished table lamp with glass rods

Photo: Courtesy

Made with metal, glass and fabric, this lamp's minimalistic design is in line with modern design trends, focusing on clean lines and simplicity. This simplicity can be conducive to creating a serene and uncluttered atmosphere, which aligns with Feng Shui principles that aim to promote a tranquil and balanced environment.

The mention of glass rods inside the lamp that produce a dramatic effect when the bulb is lit hints at the dynamic interplay of light and shadow. This can have a significant impact on the mood and ambience of a space. It adds an element of intrigue and visual interest, making the lamp a focal point within the room.

Price: Tk36,750

Gold accent lamp set with drum shades

Photo: Courtesy

The Gold Accent Lamp Set, comprising a floor lamp and a table lamp, is a classic creation by Satori that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetics. These lamps are adorned with drum shades, and their stems and drum borders are meticulously crafted from solid metal, finished with an elegant gold accent.

This design choice infuses a dash of opulence and refinement into the lamps, making them a genuinely sophisticated choice.

The floor lamp is designed to provide ample illumination and can be placed in any corner of your living space to light up large areas. It could be a great addition to your living room or reading nook, helping to create a cosy and well-lit ambience.

On the other hand, the table lamp is more suited for placement on a nightstand or side table. It offers a smaller but focused source of light that is perfect for tasks like reading or providing gentle lighting in your bedroom.

Price: Table Lamp - Tk11,650

Floor Lamp - Tk6,950

