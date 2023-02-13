In-ear monitors: Explore this go-to gadget for audiophiles

Sahil, a music enthusiast, thinks that with the introduction of the metro rail in our city, IEM (In-ear monitor) can be the go-to gadget for audiophiles.

According to him, travelling on the metro, or travelling long haul more frequently, people would need improved sound isolation to have a better listening experience on the go. In that case, IEM is undoubtedly a better option over earphones.

Musicians, sound engineers and audiophiles prefer IEMs over earphones nowadays, because of their clarity and detailed sound. The external ear fit and plastic structure of the earphones are incompatible with comfort and noise reduction, which are essential features of an IEM.

The cost of in-ear monitors is higher than floor monitors, but they are well worth it, even for stage concerts as well. For people on a limited budget, universal in-ear monitors are an excellent choice. It will improve your sound and give you more confidence on stage.

With all the different features and renditions available, choosing an IEM at a fair price can be difficult. Luckily, we are here to make your IEM shopping a breeze.

KZ EDS

KZ EDS uses a specialised 10MM dual magnetic dynamic unit with dependable and plentiful magnetic flux. It will offer you awe-inspiring low-frequency audio quality. It sounds like you are at a concert because of the subtle, soothing acoustics.

Although the listening experience varies, according to most of the reviewers the vocal voice has crystal-clear details, thanks to the master tuning. However, the upper midrange might be veiled and the treble might sound rough sometimes. Nonetheless, it lets you use your phone for music, instead of carrying around a large set of professional music players.

The auricle fits in the thin cavity and is appropriate for a variety of wearing situations. Ear hooks made of PU memory foam ensure lower stress, and long-lasting wearability is assured too. KZ EDS can be converted to Bluetooth earbuds using different wires. Wire upgrades must be ordered individually.

Price: Tk750

Where to find: shopz.com.bd

BLON BL-05S

With BLON BL-05s you can expect every element to be retained, turbulence to be decreased, and high and low fluidity to be enhanced with the third-generation carbon diaphragm— a sophisticated structure with bevelled ends and a 3.5mm gold-plated surface.

The die-cast zinc alloy body is made with delicacy and is robust and attractive. However, the colour set might seem gaudy to some.

You will get a magnificent soundstage, great imaging and fantastic instruments and voices. The cable and tips are mediocre, but the price compensates for it. With the right fit, they are very secure and light, but they are not workout headphones unless you are walking.

Price: Tk3,490

Where to find: penguin.com.bd

Moondrop Aria

The Moondrop Aria offers superb clean sound. They have a very rounded audio profile that has been altered with a bit more boost and depth, to smooth off their light-handed low bass.

Due to the mids' robust, clean, but subtly muffled sound, vocals and lead instruments could be overshadowed in the mix. However, you can get highly stable earbuds with the Moondrop Aria.

Even during light workouts, the audio cords' ability to wrap around your ears helps maintain them in position. Although their cable can tangle, its two-pin connector's shape separates it from the earbuds when removed.

Price: Tk6,190

Where to find: gadstyle.com

Sennheiser Professional IE 100 PRO

With a newly created dynamic driver, the IE 100 PRO will ensure you a perfect sound perspective for stage shows. The cutting-edge aperture produces a pleasant sound that is also strong and rich in texture.

Every feature stays distortion-free and distinct, including in surroundings with a lot of noise. If you raise the IE 100s volume, they get sharper and a touch more microphonic while still maintaining their rich bass and crisp low mids.

With the additional IE PRO BT Connector, the user can also use its strength and accuracy to mix and produce wirelessly on a tablet or mobile device. Every auricle is comfortably fit by earplugs that come in three sizes.

Price: Tk11,474

Where to find: ubuy.com.bd

FiiO FH3

The FiiO FH3 contains two balanced armature drivers and a beryllium-coated dynamic driver. The tonal balance is initially warmer than neutral. It then settles into a harmonious tonal balance where no one component leads or outshines the others.

You will receive the FH3, a tough Pelican case, and four sets of ear tips with distinctive sound characteristics. The earpieces are made of metal. Easily locked into the ear, they remain there for a long time.

In terms of ergonomics and durability, it performs better than average. However, the cable is a little heavier than the usual ones.

Price: Tk13,500

Where to find: gearsforears.com