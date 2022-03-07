Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

Brands

Eshadi Sharif
07 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

The brand Dontonaw offers a variety of gift items for all the people in your life

Eshadi Sharif
07 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2022, 01:45 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Giving gifts is a great way to show your loved ones how much you care for them. Yet, the pressure to find the perfect item that sends the right message is challenging. 

The brand Dontonaw offers a variety of gift items for all the people in your life, no matter the occasion. 

On top of this, they have taken the gift-giving spirit a step further by sending customers packets of seeds to plant, thus aligning with their goals of preserving the environment. Let us have a closer look at what they have to offer.

Morse Code Bracelets

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Price: Tk420 

These bracelets are the best way to send a message to your friends. They are made up of dotted and lined beads in different sequences, depending on the message you purchase. 

The beads are arranged to spell out words and phrases in Morse code. You can choose from words like 'family' and 'friend' to help your pals keep a small reminder of you with them at all times. 

Wooden Hut Chimes

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Price: Tk700 

Wind chimes are a great addition to any house. They fill homes with life through the sound of the chimes, creating a peaceful ambiance.

These chimes come with a beautiful wooden figure of a hut where all the metal chimes join. You can choose from three designs; two of them vary in the design of the huts that hold the chimes together, while the third design comes with bell-shaped chimes and are adorned with wooden beads. These chimes can be a great housewarming gift to your friends or family.

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/dontonaw.31/

Features

Bracelet / Fashion / Gift

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1h | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

2h | Brands
Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

Goodybro: A ‘solid’ choice for everyday wear

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

Nigeria's Waste Museum: Raising awareness on waste

4h | Videos
Bollywood movie 'Gangubai' earns Rs108 crore in 7 Days

Bollywood movie 'Gangubai' earns Rs108 crore in 7 Days

4h | Videos
Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

Twitter launches Fact-Checking Program 'Birdwatch'

4h | Videos
Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

Can You Eat Green Potatoes?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy