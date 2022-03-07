Bringing back the spirit of gift-giving with Dontonaw

Giving gifts is a great way to show your loved ones how much you care for them. Yet, the pressure to find the perfect item that sends the right message is challenging.

The brand Dontonaw offers a variety of gift items for all the people in your life, no matter the occasion.

On top of this, they have taken the gift-giving spirit a step further by sending customers packets of seeds to plant, thus aligning with their goals of preserving the environment. Let us have a closer look at what they have to offer.

Morse Code Bracelets

Photo: TBS

Price: Tk420

These bracelets are the best way to send a message to your friends. They are made up of dotted and lined beads in different sequences, depending on the message you purchase.

The beads are arranged to spell out words and phrases in Morse code. You can choose from words like 'family' and 'friend' to help your pals keep a small reminder of you with them at all times.

Wooden Hut Chimes

Photo: TBS

Price: Tk700

Wind chimes are a great addition to any house. They fill homes with life through the sound of the chimes, creating a peaceful ambiance.

These chimes come with a beautiful wooden figure of a hut where all the metal chimes join. You can choose from three designs; two of them vary in the design of the huts that hold the chimes together, while the third design comes with bell-shaped chimes and are adorned with wooden beads. These chimes can be a great housewarming gift to your friends or family.

Where to find: https://www.facebook.com/dontonaw.31/