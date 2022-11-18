FoodPro Int'l Expo showcasing technologies to boost agro-processing output

As the country's agro-food processing sector is aiming to increase its export to $2 billion per year, the 8th BAPA FoodPro International Expo 2022 started in Dhaka yesterday to increase the sector's output by introducing the latest technologies and services.

Members of Bangladesh Agro-Processors' Association exported goods worth around $460 million in FY22.

Over 100 companies from 17 countries including India, China, Germany, Italy, USA, Switzerland and Slovenia are displaying their products and services at the fair jointly organised by BAPA and Rainbow Exhibition and Event Management Services Ltd.

Different companies participating in the fair are exhibiting machinery and raw materials used in agro-food processing in two halls of International Convention City Bashundhara, while others are selling their processed agro-food products in another hall.

The expo will remain open for all from 10am to 7 pm till 20 November (Sunday).

Entrepreneurs in the agro-food processing sector visited the exposition as latest technologies enable their companies to increase the quality and quantity of products.

Indian company Galaxy Sivtek is showcasing machines for sieving and filtering, which can automatically sift out unwanted elements in granular products.

Aniker Tahkar, international business head of the company, told The Business Standard this machine can be used for making different products including powdered spices and flour.

Turkish company Özköseoğlu is exhibiting automatic machines to make chocolate and bakery products.

Printech Engineers USA has brought to the fair machines used for stamping the date of manufacturing on the products.

GK International, one of the leading agricultural machine importers in Bangladesh, is exhibiting various machines including boiler, feed mill line, pellet dies, incubator, poultry hatchery, incubator, and auto bagging line.

Indian company Stelda is displaying packaging machines at the fair.

Banga Flavour and Fragrance, one of the participants at the exposition, provides leading manufacturers of food, beverage, confectionery, dairy, and pharmaceuticals products with a large variety of best ingredients to support them to develop, manufacture, and supply end products with a clear competitive edge in terms of quality, shelf-life, and consumer preference.

Md Monjur Kader, chief planning and operational officer of the company, told TBS, "We produce different additive flavours used in food processing to diversify taste and maintain quality of the products. We also import many types of flavours from abroad."

Currently, the additive flavour market in the country is about Tk20,000 crore. Around 30-40% of it is produced in the country.

Mala Kumar, a bakery owner, came to the fair from Sirajganj. He said, "I came to the fair to see modern technology used in this sector. We will buy a number of machines for our bakery manufacturing facility. Here all information is available under one roof. I can also connect with other entrepreneurs."

Planning Minister MA Mannan, chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the fair, said, "We have to do research to develop new products. In earlier times, powerful states occupied other countries. The Mughals, the British, and the Germans invaded and occupied other countries. But, now you do not occupy a country; rather, you occupy its market. We too need to capture markets."

The planning minister further said, "Just supplying food is not enough. We have to supply healthy foods. If there is a slight difference in the quality of the food product, you will not be able to survive in the international market.

"We have lost our reputation in the outside world because some traders added a little iron to increase the weight of the shrimp. We have not been able to restore our reputation yet. So, we should not only emphasise marketing and distributing food, but also its quality."

Addressing the agro-food traders participating in the fair, the minister said, "We need to put emphasis on research. The government will help in this matter."

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, said, "Our products are sold in 145 countries. We have to utilise technologies. If we can do it, our exports will increase."

SM Jahangir Hossain, vice president of BAPA, said, "Currently the country's agricultural sector exports goods worth $1billion. To increase it further, we have to improve product quality and package it properly. Agro-based industries should be developed in villages."

Md Shahidul Islam, member of the fair committee, AFM Fakhrul Islam Munshi, former president of BAPA, among others, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.