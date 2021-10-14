Lack of quality labs hampering export of processed agricultural products: FBCCI

The FBCCI president made the call at a discussion meeting organised by BSTI on the occasion of World Standards Day-2021 on Thursday morning. Picture: Courtesy

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md Jashim Uddin has called upon the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) to set up an international standard testing lab to harness the potential of agro-processed food products sector and its export.

The FBCCI president made the call at a discussion meeting organised by BSTI on the occasion of World Standards Day-2021 on Thursday morning, said a press release.

Speaking as the special guest, Md Jashim Uddin said that this will make it easier to achieve the goal of becoming a developed country as per Vision-2041.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP was present as the chief guest at the discussion meeting held at BSTI Office.

Expressing a positive attitude towards the FBCCI president's call, the minister assured to take initiative to set up world class labs in the country.

The FBCCI chief said that in order to build a healthy, prosperous and strong nation, it is important to set standards in all sectors including health, education, financial sector, tourism, hotel, restaurant, communication and transport.

The theme of this year's World Standards Day is "Shared vision for a better world-standards for SDGs," the press release added.

Citing the theme, Md Jashim Uddin emphasised on improving the quality of land services and education in line with world standards in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has left many countries behind in terms of social security, poverty alleviation and other socio-economic indicators, he said.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is ahead of many countries in the world in terms of standardisation, the FBCCI boss said, "Bangladesh will be able to achieve SDGs within the stipulated time if it can ensure international standards in every good and service."

However, he added that it is necessary to implement standard practice based on UN prescribed 5P - People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership.

Ministry of Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, BSTI Director General (Grade-1) Dr Md Nazrul Anwar were also present at the meeting.