Chattogram Buetians celebrate get-together 

BUET Club Chattogram organised a gathering of all Buetians of Chittagong under the title "Chatgaon BUET Milonmelay, Esho Mati Adda-Khelay".

BUET alumni from 1965-2016 batches participated in the get-together held on Friday (27 January) at Chittagong Club's swimming pool area.

Guest of Honour, Chairman of Chittagong Development Authority Zahirul Alam Dubash and senior alumni along with all Buetians inaugurated the programme by flying pigeons and balloons and cake cutting.

On the occasion, the open and beautiful premises adjacent to the swimming pool of the Chittagong Club was decorated in a splendid manner.

For the children, there were various fun activities including bird show, jumping house, slide ride. Not only for children, games were arranged for Buetians also. Buetians took part in balloon shooting and soccer goal competitions, with both men and women participating, going back to the youthful exuberance of the past.

Commemorative crests were presented to the respected senior alumni at the ceremony in recognition of their long career contributions.

