Bscic fair draws crowds on weekends in Habiganj

Events

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 06:01 pm

Related News

Bscic fair draws crowds on weekends in Habiganj

The fair remains open from 10am to 10pm every day

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 06:01 pm
Bscic fair draws crowds on weekends in Habiganj

The month-long small and cottage industry fair in Habiganj witnessed a large number of visitors on weekends since it kicked off in the last week of December 2021.

On the occasion of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence, the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) has organised the fair on the new field of Habiganj, following health guidelines.

The fair remains open from 10am to 10pm every day, a statement said on Saturday.

Bscic Habiganj Assistant General Manager Nazmul Hossain said some 65 small and cottage entrepreneurs are participating in the fair to exhibit and sell a wide range of handicrafts, home appliances, leather goods, and food items.

Cottage entrepreneurs are happy over the rising trend of visitors and sales in the fair on the weekends, Md Abdul Barik, public relations officer of Bscic, said. 

Habiganj-3 constituency MP Advocate Md Abu Zahir inaugurated the month-long fair on 23 December last year as the chief guest.

BSCIC fair / Habiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

10h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

11h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

10h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

4h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

7h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

7h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka