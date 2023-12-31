Death in Habiganj police custody: SI withdrawn

Golam Rabbani. Photo: UNB
Golam Rabbani. Photo: UNB

A sub-inspector of Baniachong police station has been withdrawn in connection with the custodial death of Golam Rabbani, an accused in a theft case, who died at Baniachong police station in Habiganj on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Habiganj Police Hasibur Rahman, said the punitive action was taken against Manirul Islam, sub-inspector of Habiganj police station, on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the family members of Rabbani.

Manirul was attached to the Habiganj Police Lines, he said.

On 28 December, a three-member probe committee was formed over the death of Golam Rabbani.

Headed by Habiganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Admin and Finance) Hasibul Islam, the other two members of the committee are Additional Superintendent of Police (Baniachong circle) Palash Ranjan Dey and Court Police Inspector Md Kamrul Islam.

Rabbani, 26, was a resident of the Nandipara area of Baniachong Sadar upazila. Baniachong police station Officer-in-Charge Delwar Hossain said he was arrested on charges of stealing an autorickshaw on Tuesday afternoon.

He was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room of the police station in Baniachong around 7:30pm the same day, said the OC.

Later, he was taken to the Baniachong Upazila Health Complex, where the duty doctor declared him dead after an examination.

OC Delwar Hossain said an unnatural death case has been filed in the incident.

There were seven to eight theft cases against Rabbani.

