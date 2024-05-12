Myanmar's internal conflict can’t be an excuse for delay in Rohingyas return: FM

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud urged Myanmar to prioritise the repatriation of Rohingya refugees despite ongoing internal conflict within the country.

"In the 70 to 80 years of its history, the neighbouring country was never free from unrest. So, their internal conflict cannot be an excuse for delaying the return of Rohingya people indefinitely," he said before a meeting at the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office in Cox's Bazar on Sunday (12 May).

At the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the foreign ministry, he also highlighted the challenges Bangladesh faces hosting a large refugee population.

The minister cited environmental concerns, potential security risks, and alleged involvement of Rohingyas in drug trafficking and terrorism.

"These issues not only impact Bangladesh but also pose a threat to regional security," he stressed.

Hasan Mahmud also underscored Bangladesh's ongoing diplomatic efforts. "We've held discussions with Myanmar's Foreign Minister and continue to engage with the international community to pressure Myanmar to take back its citizens with full rights," he said.

He lamented the lack of progress, stating, "Despite assurances, Myanmar hasn't repatriated a single Rohingya in seven years."

Adding to the complexity, an influx of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) personnel and soldiers has recently crossed the border, the minister said. "Due to the internal conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State, about 500 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police-BGP and their army have already fled to our country," he added.

They will also be repatriated in the same process as did in the past. The minister confirmed, "While Myanmar has expressed willingness to receive them."

About US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu's visit to Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh's relationship with the US is stronger than at any time in the past. US President Joe Biden echoed the same in his letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the last election.

"Donald Lu is coming to Bangladesh to take this relationship to a higher level. We will try to strengthen this relationship," he added.