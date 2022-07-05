Bafwwa pays tribute to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Bangladesh Air Force Women's Welfare Association (Bafwwa) paid a rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj on Tuesday.

Members of Bafwwa led by its President and Chief Patron of Air Force Ladies Club Tahmida Hannan placed a floral wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu for the first time, as part of the celebration of the 45th founding anniversary of the organisation.

After placing the wreath, the Bafwwa President and others prayed for the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa and their family members who were brutally assassinated on 15 August 1975.

They also prayed for a long life to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members, said an ISPR press release.

After the Munajat, the president of the organisation distributed food among the orphans of the orphanage adjacent to the mausoleum.

Members of the Bafwwa Central Council, including the presidents of its regional branches at BAF Bangabandhu, BAF Bashar and BAF Matiur, were present at the occasion.