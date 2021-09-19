Union Bank gets BSEC approval for Tk428cr IPO

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the proposal of Union Bank Limited to raise Tk428 crore from the capital market through an initial public offering (IPO) under the fixed price method.

It is the largest IPO in terms of size among the banks and the 4th highest in the capital market of Bangladesh. The Prime Bank Investment limited is the proud manager to the issue of this largest IPO.

Beside, the PBIL is working as the lead-arranger for the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited 2nd Mudaraba perpetual bond of Tk800 crore where Tk720 crore will be raised under Private Placement and the rest Tk80 crore will be under public offer.

Also, the PBIL is the lead arranger of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Mudaraba perpetual bond of Tk500 crore where Tk450 crore will be raised under Private Placement and the rest Tk50 crore will be under public offer.

Recently, the PBIL signed an agreement with Vantage Hi-Tech Limited to act as the manager to Issue for Qualified Investor Offer (QIO) under SME platform.

