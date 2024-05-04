Workshop on Financial Derivatives on Exchange Traded Platform conducted

A two-day (2-3 May) workshop on Financial Derivatives on Exchange Traded Platform was held at the BRAC CDM in Gazipur with the participation of top executives from Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, CDBL, CCBL, Merchant Bank and Asset Management Company, organised by the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

BSEC Commissioner Md Abdul Halim was present as chief guest and DBA President Saiful Islam was present as special guest, says a press release.

Managing Director of DSE ATM Tariquzzaman gave a welcome speech at the beginning of the two-day workshop conducted by Md Samiul Islam, general manager of DSE's Market Development Department.

Tarikuzzaman in his welcome address expressed gratitude to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for providing an opportunity to organise a very relevant and timely workshop on Financial Derivatives for product diversification of the capital market of Bangladesh.

He said the DSE was keen to diversify its products, the press release adds.

"We are working in unison with BSEC to frame the rules/regulations and make the necessary preparations to launch the derivatives market very soon. Financial sector derivatives products are very timely for Bangladesh. Derivative products are highly sophisticated products and an effective tool for risk reduction which plays a positive role in the economy by providing greater efficiency in capital market liquidity and risk management."

He also pointed out that the world's leading stock exchanges had various types of derivatives products.

The size of the derivatives market is many times larger than that of the equity market, he said, adding the DSE was working to keep pace with its neighbouring exchanges in terms of product diversification to attract domestic and foreign investors in the country's economic development.

He said apart from this, several other legal, technical and infrastructure issues have to be done, but most important was the training and discussion being conducted on the day.

Later during the workshop, he said he would discuss the basics of derivatives products and markets, futures and options, trading, clearing and settlement of derivatives products, technical requirements of derivatives market from matching engine vendor Nasdaq OMX and regulatory framework, among others.

"Your presence has inspired and encouraged our initiative. I welcome you all," he said.

Special guest of the workshop entitled Financial Derivatives on Exchange Traded Platform President of DSE Brokers Association Saiful Islam highlighted the role of financial derivatives in sustainable product diversification, adding that regulatory bodies were lagging behind in diversifying products in the capital market of the country.

"However, I thank Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission and Dhaka Stock Exchange for organising this today. Because if the DSE doesn't work, then the BSEC can't do anything. Opportunities should be created for officers to work under the leadership of the present MD of DSE."

Later, the managing director of DSE answered the various questions of the participants.