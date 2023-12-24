Turnover drops over 34% at Dhaka bourse

The turnover value of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped over 34% to Tk412 crore on Sunday compared to the previous session.

Perhaps, the key indices of the DSE plunged on the day as investors were most active on the selling side.

The key index DSEX of the DSE lost 10 points, closing at 6,238, while the blue-chip index DS30 fell by 5 points to 2,088.

In addition, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI also lost 33 points, closing at 18,507.

A total of 342 issues were traded, with 32 advanced, 119 declined, and 178 remained unchanged at the DSE.

EBL Securities stated in its daily market review that the equity indices of the Dhaka bourse closed in the red territory due to dominant profit-booking sell pressure. Cautious investors preferred to realise their recent gains, being wary of the market momentum amid wavering confidence across the trading floor.

The market observed a downbeat vibe for the majority of the Sunday session as sellers remained predominant, while some optimistic investors continued their chase for particular trendy scrips in anticipation of quick gains, it added.

First Prime Finance Mutual Fund, which generated a stunning 9.92% return, topped the daily gainers table, followed by BD Thai Aluminium, Golden Jubilee Mutual Fund, Intraco Refueling and NCC Bank Mutual Fund One, whose stock prices increased by more than 8%.

The floor price continued to be a concern for the majority of investors, as most of the listed scrips had no buyer at or above the floor prices imposed by the securities regulator at the end of July 2022.