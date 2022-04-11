Stocks slip back into the red after a single-day break

Stocks

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:20 pm

Related News

Stocks slip back into the red after a single-day break

TBS Report
11 April, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 07:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stocks slipped to the red terrain again on Monday after the previous day's positive session as investors barely came out of their cautious stance and engaged in selling shares rather than placing fresh bets in the bearish market.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 0.36% to close at 6,639 points against a 0.32% gain on Sunday.

Out of the 385 issues traded, 92 advanced, 233 declined, and 60 remained unchanged in the DSE.

Stockbrokers and analysts blame the inflation pressure, heating money market, and a gloomy corporate earnings outlook which hurt investors' confidence.

The Dhaka bourse observed lacklustre trading since most investors are reluctant to invest spontaneously in the market due to the temporary bottom circuit breaker of 2%, for which many equities remained dearer to the investors at the current price level.

Turnover declined by 13.4% to Tk557 crore in the DSE on Monday.

Non-bank financial institutions, engineering, and IT sectors contributed the most to the daily turnover in the DSE.

Low-cap sectors like paper, jute, and food displayed some positive returns while most others faced a decline. Services and real estate, IT and travel sectors faced at least a 1% drop in their respective market capitalisations.

Top News

Stock Market / stocks / stocks fall

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

9h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

8h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

6h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

22h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

22h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance