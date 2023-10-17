Stocks open on a positive note

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 01:20 pm

Of the total scrips traded, 93 advanced, 44 declined and 124 were unchanged.

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange opened on a positive note on Tuesday as cautious investors are showing interest in their specific items.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), increased 10 points to 6,275 points at 11:40am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 0.57 points to 2,137 points while the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 4 points to 1,362 points.

The turnover in DSE was Tk257 crore during the corresponding period.

Of the total scrips traded, 93 advanced, 44 declined and 124 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds, Capitec Grameen Bank Growth Fund gained 10%, followed by Kohinoor Chemicals Company (Bangladesh) with 8.75% and Libra Infusions with 6.24%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange also posted positive trends during the period.

