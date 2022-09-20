Stocks open higher amid growing turnover

TBS Report
20 September, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 11:38 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The equity indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) edged up in the opening session on Tuesday as investors' participation increased in the large cap shares.

On the day till 11am, the key index (DSEX) of the DSE rose 52 points or 0.79% to reach at 6,653.

The two other index, DS30- treated as blue chip index- increased 19 points to 2,426 and the shariah index DSES surges 5 points to 1,456.

The turnover of the DSE crossed Tk1,000 crore in the early session as investors' participation increased to book a handsome profit.

The top four companies grabbed more than 40% of the DSE total turnover, where Orion Pharma was at the top position on the chart.

The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange's all share price index CASPI jumped 177 points to reach 19,541.

