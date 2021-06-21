Stocks jump riding on bank and textile

Related News

At the end of Monday, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 0.92% to reach 6,125 points

The equity indices of the both stock exchanges jumped, riding on the bank and textile sector, while the insurance sector saw a selling pressure.

At the end of Monday, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 0.92% to reach 6,125 points.

The DSEX has started the journey since 27 January, 2013 and reaches to its highest points of 6,306 on 1 November, 2017.

The blue-chip index DS30 also increased by 0.61% to reach 2,220 points on Monday.

At the end of today's trading session at the DSE, 226 companies' share price advanced, while only 119 declined and 29 remained unchanged.

The turnover, which is one of the major indicators of the DSE, rose by 11% to Tk2,043.48 crore.

Meanwhile, Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk11.94 crore, followed by Malek Spinning and National Feed Mill.

In the top ten gainer list at the DSE, six companies come from textile sectors, while Alif Industries secured the top position in the chart.

Meanwhile, Sea Pearl Beach Resort was on the top worst as its share price dropped 9.89%.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 178 points to close at 17,762.

 

