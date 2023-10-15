Stocks inch up at opening session on Sunday

Indices of the country's stock exchanges inched up in the first one and a half hours till 11:30am on Sunday (15 October).

Since the opening session, insurance sector companies dominated the key index of the Dhaka bourse as most of the shares in that sector increased.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased 1.50 by points to 6,270 till 11:30am. The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI surged 2.98 points to 18,548 during the session.

During the session, 84 stocks advanced, where 59 declined and 101 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value at the DSE stood at Tk140 crore.

Fu-Wang Food was the top traded share at the DSE as its turnover value was picked to Tk13 crore. The other top-traded shares were Deshbandhu Polymer and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

Northern Insurance led the top gainer table as its share price rose by 9.50% and was followed by Ambee Pharma and Imam Button.

Jute Spinners was the worst share during the session as its share price is being traded at a 3.97% lower price than the previous session.