Stocks inch up at opening session on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:13 pm

Related News

Stocks inch up at opening session on Sunday

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 1.50 points to 6,270 till 11:30am

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:13 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Indices of the country's stock exchanges inched up in the first one and a half hours till 11:30am on Sunday (15 October).

Since the opening session, insurance sector companies dominated the key index of the Dhaka bourse as most of the shares in that sector increased.

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased 1.50 by points to 6,270 till 11:30am. The port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI surged 2.98 points to 18,548 during the session.

During the session, 84 stocks advanced, where 59 declined and 101 remained unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value at the DSE stood at Tk140 crore.

Fu-Wang Food was the top traded share at the DSE as its turnover value was picked to Tk13 crore. The other top-traded shares were Deshbandhu Polymer and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

Northern Insurance led the top gainer table as its share price rose by 9.50% and was followed by Ambee Pharma and Imam Button.

Jute Spinners was the worst share during the session as its share price is being traded at a 3.97% lower price than the previous session. 

Top News

stocks / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

Now | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World