Square Pharma's two directors to buy 20 lakh shares worth Tk42 crore

Stocks

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Square Pharma's two directors to buy 20 lakh shares worth Tk42 crore

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 02:05 pm
Square Pharma&#039;s two directors to buy 20 lakh shares worth Tk42 crore

Two directors of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC have announced their intention to purchase 20 lakh shares of the company within 30 working days.

Tapan Chowdhury and Ratna Patra, both directors of Square Pharmaceuticals, made this disclosure via the Stock Exchange's website, outlining their plans to individually acquire 10 lakh shares through public and block market transactions.

As per the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the current trading value of these shares stands at Tk209.8 each. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The total purchase worth is Tk42 crore based on prevailing market rates.

 

Top News

Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd / Square Pharma / Dhaka Stock Exchange / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

6h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

23h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

Israel's war on Palestine is a boon for the United States

2h | TBS World
Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

16h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

17h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

19h | TBS Economy