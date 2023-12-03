Square Pharma's two directors to buy 20 lakh shares worth Tk42 crore

Two directors of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC have announced their intention to purchase 20 lakh shares of the company within 30 working days.

Tapan Chowdhury and Ratna Patra, both directors of Square Pharmaceuticals, made this disclosure via the Stock Exchange's website, outlining their plans to individually acquire 10 lakh shares through public and block market transactions.

As per the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the current trading value of these shares stands at Tk209.8 each.

The total purchase worth is Tk42 crore based on prevailing market rates.