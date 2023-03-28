Shipping Corp to use $22.48m insurance money as capital expenditure

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
28 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Shipping Corp to use $22.48m insurance money as capital expenditure

Rafiqul Islam
28 March, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:31 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Highlights

  • "Banglar Samriddhi" suffered a missile attack in Ukraine last year
  • The compensation was added to the corporation's bank account on 21 March
  • The corporation acquired "Banglar Samriddhi" in 2018
  • Ukraine closed its ports following Russia's invasion on 24 February.
  • On 2 March, a rocket struck the stranded vessel, killing one of the sailors

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation – a state-owned oceangoing vessel management authority – has finally received $22.48 million in insurance claims for "Banglar Samriddhi", a cargo vessel that suffered a missile attack in Ukraine last year.

Now, it will invest the fund as capital for its ongoing development works, according to Mohammad Ashraful Amin, general manager (admin) of the corporation.

On 21 March, the compensation against the vessel abandoned at a Ukrainian port was added to the corporation's bank account.

The Shipping Corporation got the funds from the Sadharan Bima Corporation, the primary insurer of the ship.

Reducing risks, the state-owned non-life insurer had reinsured the ship with Lloyd's of London broker Tysers.

Earlier this month, the Sadharan Bima Corporation got the insurance claim from the reinsurer firm to its account, and after completing the procedure, it transferred the amount to the shipping corporation's account.

According to a source, in 2018, the Shipping Corporation acquired the ship for its fleet, and the cost was Tk204 crore under a loan agreement with China.

But Ukraine closed its ports following Russia's invasion on 24 February. On 2 March, a rocket struck the stranded vessel, killing one of the sailors.

The Shipping Corporation rented Banglar Samriddhi to a Danish firm Delta Corporation.

The bulk carrier arrived in Ukraine on 22 February 2022. The ship was supposed to take ball clay from the port before travelling to Italy.

Rescuing the sailors, the ship was abandoned, and is yet to be rescued as war is continuing.

Ashraful Amin said, "Insurance claim money has been added to the company's account on 21 March, which will be spent on the ongoing development work of the company."

"The corporation has recently undertaken some other development works, including the purchase of ships, modernisation and construction of buildings. The insurance money will be invested here."

"Investments will be made in the company's business expansion," he added.

After experiencing colossal growth in the business through riding on new ocean-going ships, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation last year decided to expand its fleet with another four vessels at a cost of $241.92 million for future prospects.

As per the decision, the four ships – two crude oil tankers and two bulk carriers – will be procured from China under a government-to-government agreement.

After Banglar Samriddhi got damaged in the missile attack in Ukraine, the Shipping Corporation now has seven oceangoing ships in its fleet.

In fiscal 2021-22, the total revenue of the Shipping Corporation was Tk517 crore, which was 88% more than in the previous year, while net profit increased by 213% to Tk225 crore.

It had paid its shareholders a 20% cash dividend.

Top News

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) / insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

10h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

10h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

2h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

7h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

12h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year