Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 139th branch at Chakaria

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated it's 139th Branch at Chakaria in Coxsbazar District on 28 December.

Coxsbazar-1 MP Zafar Alam inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, reads a press release.

Chakaria Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Fazlul Karim Saeedi and Chakaria Municipality Mayor Alamgir Chowdhury delivered speech as special guests in the opening programme.

The SEVP and Chittagong Regional head of the bank Rashed Sarwar presided over the opening ceremony. The head of Public Relations Division & bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.

In the opening ceremony, Principal of Bahaddar Hat Madrasa Maulana Mohammad Hossain, Managing Director of Unique Hospital Akhtar Hossain, Executive Member of Chakaria Press Club KM Nasir Uddin and Women Vice-Chairman of Pekua Union Parishad Advocate Umee Kulsoom Minu delivered speech in the opening ceremony.

In his speech, MP Zafar Alam said, "Bank is a service institution and as this service institution, it is our hope that people from all walks of life will be covered by banking services. We expect to Shahjalal Islami Bank's Chakaria branch to make a significant contribution to the area of overall sector including agriculture. Moreover, the contribution of the banking sector is significant for Bangladesh to become a middle-income country."

He appealed to the bank authorities to stand by small and medium businessmen of Chakaria region.

In his speech, Chakaria Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Fazlul Karim Saeedi said, "Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has conducted many public service activities during the Corona period which is highly commendable. We believe that Shahjalal Islami Bank will conduct their business activities with full confidence in Chakria."

Mayor of Chakaria Municipality Alamgir Chowdhury said Shahjalal Islami Bank would play a greater role in the expansion of business and trade in Chakaria region.

The opening ceremony included reciting from the Holy Quran, milad mahfil and special prayers.