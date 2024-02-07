AK Azad made chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank

Banking

UNB
07 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 09:39 pm

A file photo of AK Azad. Photo: UNB
A file photo of AK Azad. Photo: UNB

Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad, MP, has been elected as the chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC (SJIB).

He was elected chairman at the 373rd meeting of the bank's board of directors. At the same meeting, Mohammad Yunus was elected as a new vice chairman, and Mohiuddin Ahmed was re-elected as vice chairman, according to a press release on Wednesday.

AK Azad is a prominent industrialist and successful businessman. He was born in 1959 into a noble Muslim family in Faridpur District, the release said.

Azad started business after receiving his honours degree in applied physics from Dhaka University.

He has been involved in the jute, textile, tea, and ready-made garment industry business for a long time and continues to make a unique contribution to the national economy with employment.

He is also the managing director of Channel 24 Television, and Dainik Samakal added the release.

