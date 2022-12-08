Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 135th branch at Tongibari, Munshiganj

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated its 135th branch at Tongibari in Munshiganj on Thursday (8 December).

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Alhaj Mohammed Younus formally inaugurated the branch as Chief Guest.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over the inaugural ceremony, reads a press release.

Head of Public Relations Division and the bank's Foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.

In the opening ceremony, freedom fighters Abu Sayed Bachchu, Md Mojibur Rahman, Malek Contractor, Siraj Howladar, Mirza Badshah Shaheen and Abdul Jalil Sikder delivered speeches.

Among others, the customers and well-wishers including local businessmen were present in the opening programme.

In his speech, Alhaj Mohammed Younus said that the banking sector is playing a significant role for the overall economic growth of the country.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd achieved the clients' credibility due to contemporary and modern technology-based services.

"We hope that through this branch, we can contribute more to the agricultural sector of the area," he added.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed gave a short description of the bank's popular deposit and investment products and said that Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation for financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking.

Shahjalal Islami Bank has been providing interest free Islamic Shariah based modern banking services for 22 years, the release adds.

With that aim, efforts are being made to bring people from all walks of life under banking services by setting up branches in each district and upazila.

He said that the economy of Tongibari region of Munshiganj district is dependent on agriculture and industry, therefore Shahjalal Islami Bank will invest in agriculture-based industries and small-medium industrial trade in the production of agricultural products.