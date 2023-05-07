Shahajalal Islami Bank's EPS grows by 4% in Jan-Mar 2023

Shahajalal Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has reported a 4% growth in earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter of 2023.

During January-March 2023, its consolidated EPS rose to Tk0.98, which was Tk0.94 in January-March 2022, according to the company disclosure published on the stock exchanges on Sunday (7 May).

Its consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) increased to Tk12.84 in the first quarter, an up from Tk2.15 in January-March 2022.

The bank's consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk21.20 as on 31 March 2023, which was Tk18.33 on 31 March 2022.

SIBL has given an explanation why its NOCFPS and NAV have increased.

It said NOCFPS has been increased due to an increase in investment income, deposits received from customers and recovery against investment. While NAV has been increased due to an increase in net profit after tax.

Its shares trading started at Tk18.80 on Sunday.

Earlier, in 2022, the bank recommended a 12% cash and 3 cash dividend for its shareholders.

In 2022, its consolidated EPS increased to Tk3.31, up from Tk2.40 in 2021.