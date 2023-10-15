Selling pressure pulls indices down today

Stocks

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:46 pm

Related News

Selling pressure pulls indices down today

TBS Report
15 October, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 03:46 pm
DSE trading floor
File Photo: TBS

The indices of the country's stock exchanges experienced a decline today, attributed to selling pressure on shares, resulting in a notable reduction in turnover.

Although the indices initially showed an upward trend in the first one and a half hours until 11:30am on Sunday (15 October), the overall sentiment turned downward by the end of the trading session.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 6.19 points to 6,263. Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed a decline, with the All Share Price Index (CASPI) decreasing by 7.62 points to 18,537.

The turnover at DSE reported a decrease of 7.39%, amounting to Tk387.37 crore, while CSE experienced a more significant decline of 68%, reaching Tk5.02 crore.

During the session at DSE, 52 stocks recorded advances, while 91 witnessed declines, and 149 remained unchanged.

Among the notable gainers, Northern Insurance topped the list with an 8.26% increase, reaching Tk52.4 per share. Following closely were Imam Button Industries, up by 7.69% to Tk148.4 each, and Ambee Pharma, which saw a gain of 7.49% to Tk917 each.

Fu-Wang Food emerged as the top-traded share at DSE, with a turnover value of Tk22.35 crore. Other significant shares in terms of turnover included Sonali Anash Industries and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

Conversely, Fu-Wang Food found itself at the bottom of the list as the worst-performing share, witnessing a decline of 4.28% to Tk31.3 per share.

Top News

Stock Market / share market / capital market / DSEX / CSE / CASPI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

12h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

13h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

59m | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

5h | TBS World
Is Israel violating the laws of war?

Is Israel violating the laws of war?

9h | TBS World