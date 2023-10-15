Selling pressure pulls indices down today

The indices of the country's stock exchanges experienced a decline today, attributed to selling pressure on shares, resulting in a notable reduction in turnover.

Although the indices initially showed an upward trend in the first one and a half hours until 11:30am on Sunday (15 October), the overall sentiment turned downward by the end of the trading session.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 6.19 points to 6,263. Meanwhile, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) witnessed a decline, with the All Share Price Index (CASPI) decreasing by 7.62 points to 18,537.

The turnover at DSE reported a decrease of 7.39%, amounting to Tk387.37 crore, while CSE experienced a more significant decline of 68%, reaching Tk5.02 crore.

During the session at DSE, 52 stocks recorded advances, while 91 witnessed declines, and 149 remained unchanged.

Among the notable gainers, Northern Insurance topped the list with an 8.26% increase, reaching Tk52.4 per share. Following closely were Imam Button Industries, up by 7.69% to Tk148.4 each, and Ambee Pharma, which saw a gain of 7.49% to Tk917 each.

Fu-Wang Food emerged as the top-traded share at DSE, with a turnover value of Tk22.35 crore. Other significant shares in terms of turnover included Sonali Anash Industries and Sea Pearl Beach Resort.

Conversely, Fu-Wang Food found itself at the bottom of the list as the worst-performing share, witnessing a decline of 4.28% to Tk31.3 per share.