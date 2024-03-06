Mir Akhter under BSEC scanner over fund utilisation

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
06 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:05 am

Related News

Mir Akhter under BSEC scanner over fund utilisation

Md Faruque Hossain, BSEC additional director, is the convener of the committee, while Deputy Director Md Shahnows and Assistant Director Md Ariful Islam are the members of the committee

Salah Uddin Mahmud
06 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:05 am
TBS Illustration
TBS Illustration

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited, a local real estate company, is under scrutiny of The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission for a Tk332 crore expenditure, the money it earned through issuing initial public offering (IPO) and zero-coupon bonds. 

The regulator formed a three-member inspection committee in late February to review the expenditure, sources at BSEC said. 

Md Faruque Hossain, BSEC additional director, is the convener of the committee, while Deputy Director Md Shahnows and Assistant Director Md Ariful Islam are the members of the committee.

The committee is supposed to complete the review and submit a report to the commission within 30 working days.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, BSEC executive director, told the Business Standard, "A committee has been formed against Mir Akhter Hossain Limited to examine its IPO and Zero-coupon Bonds proceeds utilisation."

After getting the report from the committee, the commission will take necessary action in this regard, he added.

The company sources requesting anonymity said they sent related documents to the commission after receiving a letter from it to this end. 

In November 2020, the commission allowed Mir Akhter to raise Tk125 crore through an IPO under the book-building method to expand its business, purchase equipment, and repay bank loans. 

The cut-off price of Mir Akhter shares was set at Tk60 each after the bidding.

The IPO fund was supposed to be used within 18 months. However, the construction and engineering firm completed IPO proceeds within September last year.

In March 2022, the company was allowed to issue zero coupon bond worth Tk249.90 crore to refinance debt and enhance the capital base.  The issue price of was Tk207.17 crore 

In July to December 2023, the revenue of the company dropped by 26% to Tk96.46 crore from Tk130.88 crore in the same period a year earlier. 

During the year, its net profit after tax dropped by 24% to Tk9.68 crore from Tk12.80 crore one year ago.

In the first six months of FY24, its earnings per share was Tk0.80 and its net asset value per share stood at Tk50.59.

As of 31 January 2024, the company sponsors and directors jointly held 48.58% shares, institutions 4.26%, and general investors 47.16%.

Its share price closed at Tk45.50 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

In 2022-23 fiscal year, Mir Akhter had 33 ongoing projects worth Tk9,268 crore, according to its annual report. 

Current projects include Dhaka-Sylhet national highway, development of Shah Amanat International Airport, construction of a bridge over the Paira River, and some road projects across the country.

Despite a decline in the company's business performance since its stock market listing in 2021, Mir Akhter has a bright future as it secured many government projects, according to market insiders.

In the annual report, the company stated that the construction sector is benefiting from an increase in capital allocation from the government's annual development budget.

It also cited challenges like trade barriers, appreciation of the dollar, and high energy prices in addition to the Russia-Ukraine war that the country is going through. 

Sohela Hossain, chairperson of Mir Akhter, said in the annual report, "Amid these challenges, Mir Akhter was able to run the business with a certain level of efficiency and we worked to retain the company's profitability. We undertook several precautionary measures to deal with the possible adverse impact on business."

Top News

stocks / BSEC / Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

3h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

16h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

41m | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club.

14h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

13h | Videos
Is physical money on its way out?

Is physical money on its way out?

2h | Videos