Merchant bankers demand a relaxed listing regime

Stocks

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

Merchant bankers demand a relaxed listing regime

TBS Report
21 August, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 21 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Merchant bankers demand a relaxed listing regime

Merchant bankers, in a discussion with the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday, demanded relaxation of capital market listing rules as too stringent rules are making it hard to attract high-quality companies to the bourses.

Representatives from the country's leading investment banks have expressed the view that the direct listing method should be reinstated for well-performing firms, including numerous multinationals, as these firms do not need fresh capital from the public. This method allows firms to avoid raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO).

After observing some overvalued trading debuts a decade ago, the securities regulator prohibited direct listing of private sector firms.

Also, the process of fixing share price for book building IPOs in the amended public issue rules a few years ago was discouraging companies to go public, investment bankers opined.

Under the book building method, the cut-off price of primary shares is determined by independent bidding from eligible institutional investors (EIIs). However, stringent regulations in recent times have compelled EIIs to submit bids at lower values, leading to a significant decline in the quality of IPOs. Presently, IPO valuations place excessive emphasis on past performance, whereas the investment community focuses on future prospects.

Tech firms often carry accumulated losses for the sake of scale. Such firms, with their intact potentials to grow further and recover losses in future, should be allowed to go public.

Previously, there had been a 10 percentage point gap between the corporate tax for listed and non-listed firms. The government in recent years narrowed it to 7.5 percentage points and merchant bankers believe it emerged as a further disincentive to listing.

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association President Md Sayadur Rhaman has called on the government to incentivise listing as publicly traded firms operate in a transparent way and contribute more to the national exchequer.

DSE Chairman Professor Hafiz Md Hasan Babu assured of working on the recommendations and to make the DSE an advocate for increasing the supply of quality securities in the capital market.

Currently, the Bangladesh stock market sees only around five IPOs annually, which is less than half the number in Sri Lanka and only a fifth of the figure in Malaysia. Despite over two lakh registered Bangladeshi companies, fewer than 400 are listed on the bourses.

Bangladesh / Top News

merchant bankers / demand / Dhaka Stock Exchange / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

1h | Panorama
Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

Old in heart, forever in feelings: 25 years since Dil Se...

18h | Splash
According to many, Hathazari’s red chilli is the only food that can effortlessly elevate the taste of a dish from mediocre to stupendously good. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

Why everyone is obsessed with Hathazari’s red chilli

1d | Panorama
In the area of law and justice, focus on spirituality is scarce. Photo: Reuters.

India is overhauling its colonial-era criminal justice system. Should Bangladesh follow suit?

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

Dhaka Expressway minimum toll is 80 taka

13h | TBS Stories
No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

No one has scored more goals and assists in the final than Messi

16h | TBS SPORTS
PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

PM pays tribute to grenade attack victims

20h | TBS Today
Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

Women Governor's move to reduce inflation is being appreciated

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years