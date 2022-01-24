Marico declares 200% third interim cash dividend

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 09:26 pm

Logo of Marico Bangladesh
Logo of Marico Bangladesh

Marico Bangladesh on Monday declared a 200% third interim cash dividend for the 2021-22 (FY22) financial year, after reviewing its performance in the third quarter that ended in December.

The company previously paid the same amount of interim cash dividends twice for the fiscal year.

Over the October-December quarter, the company's revenue grew 17.3% year on year to Tk334.2 crore, while its net profit grew by 20.6% to Tk86.2 crore.

Also, its quarterly earnings per share stood at Tk27.3.

"The revenue growth was driven by overall volume growth through a healthy mix in the portfolio," the company said in a statement after its board meeting on Monday.

The performance is led by the growth in the coconut oil, hair oils, shampoo and baby care portfolios.

The company also launched its Parachute Just For Baby Shampoo during the last quarter extending its range of baby care products.

Marico also carried out CSR activities in remote areas of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing winter season.

Marico stocks closed 0.7% lower at 2,333 on Monday in the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

